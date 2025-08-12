Parents plan to dish out nearly £500 to celebrate teens' exam results

Cash gift is the most popular way to mark the announcement of their children’s grades - according to parents | Shutterstock

Proud parents plan to dish out an average of nearly £500 worth of presents to celebrate their teen’s exam results.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A poll of 1,500 parents of 16-18-year-olds found a cash gift is the most popular way to mark the announcement of their children’s grades.

Others intend to buy their offspring items of clothing, smartphones, shoes and jewellery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With laptops, festival tickets and even a holiday featuring in the top 30 most common post-exam result gifts.

But while the average parent will be splashing £467 on their child, this rises to £902 in London, £783 in Northern Ireland, and £630 in the West Midlands.

And while parents in Northern Ireland will most likely to invest in a new laptop for their child, those in Wales are prioritising experiences, such as tickets to exhibitions or money towards a spa day.

More parents in the South West are expected to buy a musical instrument than elsewhere in the UK, while those in the East Midlands are most likely to contribute to a new car, and in the East of England, a motorbike.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

UK’s ‘most generous’ parents

The survey was commissioned by Moonpig, which offers cards and a wide range of celebratory gifts for results day.

A spokesperson said: “It’s interesting to see the different trends in how parents celebrate across the country.

“But no matter how much you’re planning to spend or the types of gifts you choose to buy – all that matters is your kids knowing how proud you are of them.

“Results day is such a huge milestone in the lives of young people, and for them to know that you appreciate all the work they’ve put in is the most important thing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The study found 68 per cent of parents will give gifts and cards regardless of the grades their kids achieve.

As 74 per cent claimed all they really care about is the work put in to reach this milestone.

Although 23 per cent said that while they will definitely buy a gift either way, these will differ depending on the results achieved.

Which may be why only 36 per cent have already purchased the gift they’re planning to give in honour of results day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With 28 per cent saying the same about a card, according to OnePoll.com data.

The research also looked into the factors parents believe most motivate their kids to succeed – with their own sense of achievement and personal ambition the top answers.

But despite this sentiment, half of parents admitted to, at some point, using presents or cash to motivate their children to achieve certain grades.

Which may be due to the pressures felt by 38 per cent from external forces, such as other parents and social media, to spend money celebrating results day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Moonpig’s spokesperson added: “No matter the grades, it’s a massive achievement and rite of passage worth celebrating.

“And it’s nice to see that the majority of parents agree that kids should be celebrated regardless of their results.

“We personally can’t wait to see all the things this generation will go on to do in their lives – and how this will shape the future.”

68 per cent of parents will give gifts regardless of the grades their kids achieve | Shutterstock

Top 30 results day gifts:

Cash gift Items of clothing A smartphone Shoes Jewellery Games console games A laptop A games console A watch A smartwatch Experiences (e.g. tickets to an exhibition, theatre, activity, spa day) Books A tablet A holiday (e.g. flights, accommodation, paying for entire holidays) Flowers Make-up products Skincare products Sports equipment Bags A pet Festival tickets A bike A musical instrument Sunglasses A new car A motorbike A subscription box (e.g. books, beauty, food) Stationery A used car A scooter