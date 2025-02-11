National Apprenticeship Week: Leeds Rhinos head groundsperson urges young people to consider apprenticeship opportunities in grounds management

This National Apprenticeship Week, Leeds Rhinos Head Groundsperson Ryan Golding is encouraging young people in Yorkshire to consider a career in grounds management – and says there’s never been a better time to get into the industry.

National Apprenticeship Week, which takes place from 10 – 16 February, is an annual event that raises awareness about apprenticeships and the long-term career opportunities they can offer.

Ryan Golding at Headingley Rugby Stadium

Ryan began his career at Leeds Rhinos as an apprentice, initially working under former Head Groundsperson Jason Booth – who had also started as an apprentice at the club, one of the most successful rugby league sides in the country.

Data from the Grounds Management Association (GMA) reveals 40% of the current grounds management workforce are over 50 years old and up to 15% plan to retire in the next 3 years.

The GMA, the not-for-profit organisation supporting volunteer and professional groundspeople, says the data represents huge opportunities for young people looking to get into the sector that makes sport possible.

Ryan says: “My own career path is a great example of just how far an apprenticeship can take you. An apprenticeship provides you with invaluable practical experience, which is difficult to get just from the classroom – a real head start in such a hands-on industry like grounds management.

“I absolutely love my job. As head groundsperson at Leeds Rhinos, I play an integral part at arguably the biggest rugby league side in the country. It’s hugely rewarding to work outdoors at such an iconic venue and to know the pitch I help prepare makes sport possible for players and fans.

“With an older workforce, there’s never been a better time for young people to get into grounds management. If you’re passionate about sport and love working outdoors, I’d urge you to take a look at the apprenticeship opportunities available.”

To find apprenticeship opportunities, go to: www.apprenticeships.gov.uk

To learn more about a career in grounds management, go to: www.thegma.org.uk