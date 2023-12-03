A murder probe has been launched by police after a man died two days after a house fire in Hull

CCTV pictures show a man to whom detectives want to speak as part of a murder probe launched after a house fire victim died.

The victim, 54, was rushed to hospital after the blaze in Hull, East Yorkshire, on Wednesday but could not be saved. Detectives launched a murder inquiry and have now released CCTV image of a man they'd like to speak to. Det Sgt Al Curtis from Humberside Police said: “If you know who this man is, we would ask that you please contact us."

Emergency services were called to reports of a house fire in Terry Street in the port city at 8.40pm on Wednesday. Fire crews rescued the man, who was rushed to hospital, where he died two days later.

Det Sgt Curtis added: “Since the fire occurred on Wednesday evening, detectives from my team have been conducting extensive lines of enquiry including house to house, consulting with the fire service and reviewing CCTV. As a part of those lines of enquiry, we have images of a man we would like help in identifying, as we believe he may be able to assist with our enquiries.