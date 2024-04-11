Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Video shows what life is like in this quirky mini-village, which has all been hand-crafted in a back garden. Simon Dell began making the mini Shire in spring 2018 when he spotted a wild mouse and wanted to protect it from nearby cats.

Protecting mice from predators

The photographer started the project 6 years ago, when he piled some small logs around a box as a home for the mouse and covered it with moss and straw to give him a little shelter. He added some wire fencing around the fence so there was no way the cats could get to the mouse - and even gave him a name - George.

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Simon Dell with the mice houses he has created in his garden in Sheffield, South Yorkshire.

Creative garden project

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As more mice entered the garden, the wildlife photographer began adding more to the tiny houses, fashioning detailed dining tables, washing lines, motorbikes and even a weights set for the adorable rodents.

Social media sensation

Simon said: "The mice seem to love the log pile homes and wasted no time in moving in.” He sits a couple feet away with a zoom lens, as they pop in and out of the tiny huts - and has become a social media sensation with over 152k followers.

50 year old Simon documents daily village activities across his social media channels (George the Mouse in a log pile house). He said: "Without photography and the fun of making little things for little things, I could soon sink back in to deep depression.