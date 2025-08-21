Group support builds habits that last: why slimming support matters more than medication

People power: nine in 10 taking weight loss drugs say that being supported by others is invaluable, reveals survey

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Slimming World Consultant & Team Developer from Rotherham says slimming clubs are more important than ever to ensure anyone wanting to lose weight – including people who are taking weight loss injections – get support to build healthy habits so they can keep the weight off.

Most Popular

Kerry, who runs groups in Parkgate, explains why some people taking weight loss injections are starting to join her Slimming World group and how she’s ready to support them. And it seems she’s not alone – in a recent poll of Slimming World Consultants, more than a third (37 per cent) said they’ve already welcomed new members who are taking weight loss injections to their groups.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A separate member poll, completed by 104 people who joined Slimming World while using weight loss injections, reveals that 82 per cent now feel more confident that they’ll be able to maintain their weight loss when they stop taking the medication. Crucially, nine in 10 say that being supported by others who understand the challenges of losing weight is invaluable.

Consultant Kerry, 2 stone lighter on her weight loss journey. Totally understanding all the challenges of trying to lose weight

Kerry became a Slimming World Consultant, leading groups in the Rotherham area, in 2010 after struggling with her weight on and off for years. She’s currently lost 2st on this part of her jouney: “When it comes to feeling unhappy with your weight I’ve been there, done that, so I completely understand how tempting it can be to turn to solutions that might appear easier and promise quick results. Sadly, there is no magic spell.

“At Slimming World, we know real success comes from building lasting habits around food, drink and activity. I often hear from new members how blown away they are by the emotional support they receive from group – they’re losing weight but also addressing the deeper issues, changing their mindset and gaining control of their food and drink choices in the long term.”

Mounting evidence shows that weight regain is a serious risk for those stopping weight loss medication. A University of Oxford study found that most people regained the weight they lost within a year, with full regain expected in under two years without sustained lifestyle changes. Reflecting these concerns, the UK’s health watchdog the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) has urged that anyone coming off weight loss drugs should receive structured advice and ongoing support to help prevent rebound weight gain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kerry says: “Our member poll shows that people are coming to our groups for that very support. In fact, 63 per cent told us they decided to join while taking weight loss injections because they want help to create healthy, lasting habits to maintain their weight loss long term.”

Slimming World’s approach is focused on togetherness, community and shared experience – all of which are vital for lasting weight loss success

The survey also found that 68 per cent of members who joined while taking weight loss drugs say that since joining their Slimming World group, they’ve learned how to eat a healthy, balanced diet that they can stick to. And the majority (89 per cent) found that losing weight alongside like-minded people is much more enjoyable than trying to lose weight on their own.

Kerry says Slimming World’s approach is focused on togetherness, community and shared experience – all of which are vital for lasting weight loss success. She says: “What makes Slimming World truly special is our unwavering belief in the power of people coming together. We know the weight loss landscape is changing, but one thing remains the same: lasting success comes from giving slimmers the self-belief, the tools and the thinking space each week to make plans for the days and weeks ahead and build and embed healthy habits.

“Add to this the accountability of knowing there are other members rooting for you, that there’s someone to help pick you up after a difficult week and that the experiences you share are helping others and it’s a powerful combination. Feeling that real sense of belonging and genuine care keeps members coming back week after week and cements their success. My members across 4 groups have lost 497st 7lb so far this year and I’m so proud of them.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kerry adds: “Currently 64 million people in the UK are living with overweight and obesity, so we understand the challenge facing the Government and the health service. Slimming World is here to help. For over 55 years we’ve supported people to lose weight and transform their lives, not just through a weight loss plan and activity programme – Slimming World gives a lifelong toolkit for healthy living. That’s why being part of a group is so powerful: it helps you stay motivated, until the changes you’re making around food, drink and activity become everyday habits.

“Lasting change needs real support – whether people are using our tried and tested methods, have had surgery or are using weight loss medication. Real change doesn’t happen in isolation, it happens when we come together. Whether you're just starting out, returning to group, or taking weight loss drugs, you’ll find a warm welcome and the support you need to make lasting changes – right at the heart of your local community. At Slimming World, community isn’t just a word, it’s the spark that fuels every success.”

The Parkgate Slimming World groups are held at 10 Rawmarsh Hill, Parkgate, S62 6EU. For more details on days and times contact Kerry on 07931 312629.

For more information, or to find your nearest group visit slimmingworld.co.uk.