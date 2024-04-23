Moment Good Samaritans rescue 71-year-old man from burning car captured in dramatic dashcam footage
Dramatic dashcam footage shows the moment Good Samaritans rescued a 71-year-old man trapped inside his burning car.
Drivers pull over on the highway and run from their cars to try and force the car door open. This doesn’t work and witnesses look for another way of getting the man out. At one point during the rescue, the flames spread outwards towards the helpers. They jump back momentarily before determinedly carrying on with their rescue efforts.
After arriving on scene, a Department of Transportation worker smashes the glass window and the group pulls the man out. They carry him away from the car to safety, moments before flames reach the driver's side.
The incident happened in Minnesota, USA, on April 18 2024. The man was taken to hospital but was not seriously injured.