A couple in Bristol have turned their home into a light and sound spectacle to celebrate Halloween. Ian and Ann Cooper have covered their house on Andover Road in Knowle with an estimated 8,000 bulbs to mark the spooky occasion. The ‘ Coopers’ Light Show ’ sees the lights change colour to a Halloween-themed soundtrack.

The lights are in shapes such as spiders, ghosts and even a singing pumpkin atop a tree. Now in its fourth year, the show is also for a good cause, raising money for the Great Western Air Ambulance Charity . Hundreds come out every year to witness the spectacle, which the Coopers claim to be the “brightest” house in Bristol.

Bus driver Ian said he has been preparing for this year’s show since January and that it takes three weeks to put all the lights in place.

The family have pulled out all the stops with their Halloween display

“I do it because I really enjoy seeing the kids enjoy themselves,” he said. “I’ve been lucky in life, kids are now grown up and it’s all about giving back to society,” he added. “So long as kids are enjoying themselves, that’s what it’s all about.”