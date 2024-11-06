In second place in South Yorkshire was Stocksbridge, Mexborough was third, Thurlstone was fourth and Anston was fifth

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Doncaster is the happiest place to live in South Yorkshire, according to a new survey.

Most Popular

The city was the highest rated location in the county in a list of the 70 happiest places by online store Furniturebox.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In second place in South Yorkshire was Stocksbridge, Mexborough was third, Thurlstone was fourth and Anston was fifth.

User (UGC) Submitted

Locations were ranked according to the beauty of the surroundings and green spaces, provision of good state schools and affordable housing, as well as access to quality pubs, restaurants, independent shops and cultural attractions.

Furniturebox polled 5,000 people, with panels in each big city and county including South Yorkshire

Doncaster's family-friendly atmosphere, varied shopping options, continuous revitalisation projects, and close proximity to open countryside make it a happy place to live.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Doncaster became a city in November 2022 when King Charles conferred the status on the city during a royal visit. Doncaster race course is home to the St Leger, the world’s oldest classic horse race.

Hungerhill School - a secondary is rated as Outstanding by Ofsted. Hill Top Academy, Kirkby Avenue, Scawsby Junior Academy and Warmsworth are all outstanding primaries.

The Little Plough and Salutation are popular pubs.

Furniturebox found that a good range of highly rated state primary and secondary schools was the key factor in boosting happiness. Many residents’ friendship groups came from people they met at the school gates while picking up their children.

A Furniturebox spokesperson said: “Doncaster is the happiest place to live in South Yorkshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“All 70 places on the list would have been worthy winners and show why the UK is such a wonderful place to live, loved by visitors from all over the world.

“Most of the locations in the top 70 are not the most affluent in their localities and have access to some affordable housing. The survey shows that the happiest places are not defined by wealth but by the quality of life within them.”

Furniturebox provides a choice of premium furniture representing value, quality and style with the very best contemporary and modern designs.

It guarantees next day delivery to nearly all addresses throughout the UK if the order is placed by 8pm the previous day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Furniturebox was founded by former school friends Monty George and Dan Beckles, both aged 26, eight years ago and is already a rival to Dunelm, Habitat and Ikea as one of the UK’s leading furniture brands.

George and Beckles are part of a new breed of ‘Gen Z entrepreneurs’ creating ecommerce businesses worth millions.

Find out the full list of the UK’s 70 happiest places in Furniturebox’s guide.