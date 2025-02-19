Delve into the struggling nightlife economy, Guinness World Record holders, and the dangers of children using smartphones on Shots! TV.

Shots! TV is National World’s special video website showcasing true crime, football, and quirky content. Our documentaries explore captivating people, places and events from around the UK. Our expert journalists work with local communities to tell their stories. You can tune into Freeview channel 262 and Freely channel 565 for our special documentary day on Saturday.

Last Orders: The Death of Nightlife?

The country's night time economy is facing multiple threats after a series of crises. We take a look at how businesses are coping, and what needs to be done. Watch Last Orders: The Death of Nightlife to hear from local businesses and consumers.

Record Breakers: Epic Challenges of Endurance

Catch up with some of our home grown world record holders, to see what makes them tick, and what possesses them to try to be the best in the world. Watch Record Breakers: Epic Challenges of Endurance to hear from Guinness World Record holders like Lee Edwards who swam from Sealand to Felixstowe in poor weather conditions.

Screenagers: The Digital Dilemma

It is a very modern dilemma. Should you give in to pressure and give your child a smartphone, or keep them away from the devices as long as possible? We explore the impact smartphones are having on children and ways to help protect them. Watch Screenagers: The Digital Dilemma to hear from experts, parents and teachers.

Go to Shots! TV or tune into Freeview channel 262 and Freely channel 565 for more gripping documentaries. Keep up with our latest videos by signing up to Shots TV! Newsletter here.