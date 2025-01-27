Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Heineken UK is recalling 550ml bottles of Newcastle Brown Ale after reports of glass fragments being found.

Food Safety Agency said the glass fragments were detected in a small number of bottles upon opening, and the presence poses a risk of injury.

The affected product is Newcastle Brown Ale in a 550ml bottle, with batch codes L4321, L4322, L4323, L4324, L4325, and L4326, and a best before date of 30 November 2025.

The agency said :“If you have bought any of the above product, do not drink it. Instead, return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund.”

Customers seeking further information can contact Heineken UK at [email protected].