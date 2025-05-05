Circus girl juggles machetes, hot dogs and more!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Meet a unicycling saxophonist and self-confessed ‘adrenalin junkie’ in a brand new episode of Unconventional Brits.

In the Unconventional Brits series on Shots! TV , we follow the real lives of some of the most extraordinary people, hobbies and places in the country. In this episode, we meet a unicycling saxophonist and self confessed ‘adrenalin junkie’.

Rachel Ward isn’t your average performer. She started honing her craft aged 11 at Blackpool Circus School. She then progressed on to learning how to ride a unicycle ten years ago.

“I try to create quirky walkabout acts which includes unicycling whilst playing the saxophone, juggling, stilt walking..”

Rachel says that she loves all different types of unicycling. She has a collection of 16 unicycles for different purposes that all get used. Juggling on a unicycle is one of her specialities.

“I have juggled a variety of deadly weapons in my time as a performer. I have tried bear traps, cleavers. As you can see today, I am juggling the machete. I have attempted the chainsaw, however they are incredibly heavy.”

Rachel has a TikTok account (thatunicyclegirl) where her followers suggest different objects for her to juggle.

“I juggle all sorts of crazy things people have suggested. I’ve done hotdogs, mince pies. I’m a massive adrenalin junkie.”

Watch the full episode to hear more stories from Unconventional Brits, including a burlesque dance group.