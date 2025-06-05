A coastal town was treated to free chips by ‘Chip Shop Diva’ but with a twist - the chippy was powered by an electric car.

In the aptly named Kent town of Deal, National Fish and Chip Day was celebrated with 300 portions of chips given away, as well as a limited run of battered fish.

But it wasn't your ordinary chip shop, with the chippy being powered by two electric cars and fronted by TikTok’s ‘Chip Shop Diva’, Destiny Harold.

The Dacia Spring, which its makers say is the cheapest electric vehicle currently on the market, was the power behind the frying, in partnership with local chippy, The Blue Mermaid Fish Bar.

It comes after a poll of 2,000 adults found fish and chips is the most popular treat on a British holiday, as well as cream tea and hot doughnuts.

Others to feature in the top 20 list include Mr Whippy ice cream, Cornish pasties and mussels.

Quintessentially British foods, such as fish finger sandwiches, strawberries and cream and a pie and mash also featured in the ranking.

A spokesperson for car brand Dacia said: “It was fun treating passers-by today and showing the power of our electric car, Spring, using its vehicle to load technology, which allows you to power external devices off the car’s battery.

“It’s no surprise we have a national day dedicated to the iconic meal that is fish and chips and the study shows just how much we love it and associate it with holidays by the seaside.

“Playing on the phrase ‘cheap as chips’ in line with our affordable car and being in the appropriately named Deal, was a great way to celebrate National Fish and Chip Day.”

The chippy is serving freshly cooked fish and chips using 100% EV battery power on Deal Pier | Will Ireland/PinPep

Fish & Chips most popular treat on British Holiday

The research also found 41 per cent of adults describe such foods as nostalgic, while 45 per cent feel satisfied after eating them.

When ordering a classic fish and chips, cod (48 per cent) and haddock (19 per cent) were the most popular choices, but 69 per cent simply order a portion of chips.

It also emerged 44 per cent believe fish and chips is the ‘food of the people’ and 39 per cent said class doesn’t impact how people eat it.

While 46 per cent feel there is something nostalgic about eating the British staple with a wooden fork, which 33 per cent typically do, although 38 per cent opt to eat it by hand.

Food psychologist, James Cornish, said: “There are few things that unite the British public quite like fish and chips.

“Golden, salty, comforting, and steeped in history, this timeless dish is more than a meal - it’s a national treasure.

“Loved across generations, social classes, and regions, it’s one of those rare things that truly brings us together.

“There’s a certain kind of magic in fish and chips - a simple meal that somehow carries the weight of memory, comfort, and delight.

“Maybe it’s because we don’t expect too much from humble food, but our delight is excelled through the delivering of more than we expected.”

What's your favourite UK holiday treat? | Will Ireland/PinPep

Brits’ top 20 UK holiday treats:

Fish and chips Mr. Whippy ice cream Cream tea Ice lolly Hot doughnuts Cornish pasty Strawberries and cream Chip butty Fudge Battered sausage Candy floss Pie and mash Stick of rock Crab sandwich Fish finger sandwich Mussels Cockles Lobster roll Pickled egg Crab sticks