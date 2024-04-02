Deer ‘breaks into bank’: CCTV video shows the dramatic moment animal smashes through a bank window
CCTV footage shows the moment a confused deer smashed through the window of a bank.
In the video, the deer can be seen running towards a window at the bank before smashing through it as shards of glass scatter across the room. Later in the footage, routes back into the building have been blocked off to the deer by an animal control officer, with another officer following behind the animal as it runs back into the room and out of the building.
The deer ran around the First Lockhart National Bank, approximately 30 miles south of Austin, Texas for around 20 minutes, searching for an exit on March 28. Lockhart Police arrived at the bank and called animal control officers. The animal control officers were able to move the deer in the direction of the door before it finally ran out of the bank. No one was injured in this incident.