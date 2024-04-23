Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Video shows a nine-year-old British boy performing his competition-winning seagull impression.

Cooper Wallace wanted to become “Seagull Boy” after he was bit by the bird. He began doing the impressions after the bite, which happened while he was eating a tuna sandwich. Cooper’s high-pitched shrieks reportedly annoyed those around him at first, however, it wasn’t long before his mum Lauren realised his talent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“People would start to turn around and look for the seagull”, she told the BBC.

Cooper Wallace wins European gull screeching competition.