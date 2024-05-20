Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Airport lounges can be a good way to relax before your flight but they often come with a hefty price. Are airport lounges worth it?

Airport lounges can offer an escape from the buzz and chaos of an airport.

They generally offer complimentary meals and drinks (sometimes unlimited) within the premises.

Before investing on an airport lounge pass, it is worth investigating how much a meal compares at the airport, the ratings of the lounge and the cost of the airport lounge and whether any discounts are available.

Are UK airport lounges worth it? - Prices, ratings and average meal cost at the airports

London Heathrow Airport

London Heathrow Airport has a total of seven lounges scattered across four terminals. On average, a meal at the airport can cost around £10 to £15 for a basic meal and higher for more elaborate meals or sit-down restaurants.

Plaza Premium at Terminal 2

The lounge is open daily from 5am to 9pm and serves a selection of hot and cold food with pre-packaged items and orders to suit the day.

Children are welcome, there is unlimited wi-fi and charging facilities.

Prices start at £40 per person from the airport website for a maximum three hour stay.

Tripadvisor rating: 2.5/5 (269 reviews)

Club Aspire at Terminal 3

The lounge is open daily from 5am to 10pm and offers complimentary food and drinks, as well as champagne, prosecco and cocktails at an additional cost.

Children are welcome and there is unlimited Wi-Fi and charging facilities as well as a quiet zone and business facilities.

Prices start at £34.99 per person from the airport website for a maximum of three hours.

Tripadvisor rating: 4.5/5 (2,694 reviews)

No.1 Lounges at Terminal 3

The lounge is open daily from 5am to 10pm and offers a selection of hot and cold food as well as a wide selection of premium beers, wines and spirits, hot beverages, juices and soft drinks.

Children are welcome and there is unlimited Wi-Fi and charging facilities as well as a quiet zone and business facilities, movies and major sports games.

Prices start at £34 per person from the airport website for a maximum of three hours.

Tripadvisor rating: 3/5 (808 reviews)

A meal at the No1. Lounge in London Heathrow. Copyright: Haydn Blackey via Wikimedia Commons

Plaza Premium at Terminal 4

The lounge is open daily from 5am to 10pm and serves an array of dining delights, including British and International cuisine.

Children are welcome and there is unlimited Wi-Fi and charging facilities.

Prices start at £41.85 per person from the airport website for a maximum of three hours.

Tripadvisor rating: 2.5/5 (5 reviews)

Club Aspire at Terminal 5

The lounge is open daily from 5am to 9pm and offers complimentary food and drinks, as well as champagne, prosecco and cocktails at an additional cost.

Children are welcome and there is unlimited Wi-Fi and charging facilities as well as a quiet zone and business facilities.

Prices start at £39.99 per person from the airport website for a maximum of three hours.

Tripadvisor rating: 4.5/5 (5,663 reviews)

Plaza Premium at Terminal 5

The lounge is open daily from 4.45am to 9.30pm and serves a selection of hot and cold food with pre-packaged items and orders to suit the day.

Children are welcome, there is unlimited wi-fi and charging facilities.

Prices start at £35 per person from the airport website for a maximum three hour stay.

Tripadvisor rating: 3.5/5 (1,056 reviews)

London Gatwick Airport

London Gatwick Airport has a total of 6 lounges. On average, a meal at the airport can cost around £10 to £20.

The Gateway at the North Terminal

The lounge is open daily from 5am to 4pm and houses a seven-metre counter full of hot and cold grazing snacks, including nuts, cakes and pastries, as well a selection of soft and alcoholic drinks.

It also has a TV and games den for video games, table football and a kids area.

Prices start at £34 for adults, £20 for children ages 2 to 11 and free for infants (0 to 1) and can be booked on the airport website for up to three hours.

Tripadvisor rating: 4/5 (455 reviews)

My Lounge at the South Terminal

The lounge is open daily from 4am to 8pm and houses a seven-metre counter full of hot and cold grazing snacks, including nuts, cakes and pastries, as well a selection of soft and alcoholic drinks.

It also has a TV and games den for video games and table football, a Games Room, an Outdoor Terrace, comfortable seating, and amazing runway views to enjoy.

Prices start at £34 for adults, £20 for children ages 2 to 11 and free for infants (0 to 1) and can be booked on the airport website for up to three hours.

Tripadvisor rating: 3.5/5 (443 reviews)

Flight Lounge at the North Terminal

The lounge is open daily from 4am to 9pm and offers a complimentary menu featuring a selection of hot food made to order as well as complimentary house beers, wine, spirits, soft drinks, tea, coffee and fruit juice.

It also has table air hockey, video games, an interactive area, unlimited Wi-Fi and multiple charging points.

Prices start at £38 for adults and £18 for children ages 2 to 11 and can be booked on the airport website for up to three hours.

Tripadvisor rating: 4/5 (56 reviews)

Plaza Premium Lounge at the North Terminal

The lounge is open daily from 4am to 8pm and has a complimentary buffet that includes a selection of hot and cold dishes throughout the day as well as a fully-tended bar with wine, beer and spirits alongside hot and cold soft drinks.

It also has a Kids Zone and games areas well as unlimited Wi-Fi and charging facilities.

Prices start at £36 for adults and £25.20 for children ages 2 to 11 and can be booked on the airport website for up to three hours.

Tripadvisor rating: 3.5/5 (486 reviews)

Clubrooms

The lounge is open daily from 6am to 3.30pm and includes a dedicated waiter service and an à la carte menu.

It also has unlimited Wi-Fi and a quiet Business Zone.

Prices start at £46 and can be booked on the airport website for up to three hours.

Tripadvisor rating: 4/5

No1 Lounge

The lounge is open daily from 4am to 9pm at the South Terminal and until 8pm (or 10pm on Saturdays) at the North Terminal and serves complimentary snacks as well as a delicious hot and cold buffet (one complimentary hot dish per person) and a selection of complimentary drinks including wines, sparkling wines, beers, spirits, soft and hot drinks.

It also has a TV lounge, private meeting rooms, unlimited Wi-Fi and a library dedicated to over 12s.

Prices start at £42 for adults, £20 for children ages 2 to 11 and free for infants (0 to 1) and can be booked on the airport website for up to three hours.

Tripadvisor rating: 3/5

London Stansted Airport

London Stansted Airport has one airport lounge. On average, a meal at the airport can cost around £10 to £15 for a basic meal like a sandwich or meal deal and from £15 to £30 or more per person at a sit-down restaurant.

Escape Lounge

The lounge is located in the main Departure Lounge between Coast to Coast and Pret Manger and is open daily from 4am to 8pm.

They serve a selection of wines, beers and spirits including fizz, as well as unlimited hot and soft drinks and freshly prepared hot and cold food including vegan options.

They also offer complimentary Wi-Fi and mobile charging points.

Prices start at £31.99 and can be booked on the airport website for up to three hours.

Tripadvisor rating: 3.5/5 (982 reviews)

London Luton Airport

London Luton Airport has one airport lounge. On average, a meal at the airport can cost around £10 to £20 on average.

No1. Lounge

The lounge is located in the main terminal next to Gate 17 and is open daily from 4.30am to 8.30pm.

They serve freshly prepared seasonal dishes in a buffet style as well as a wide range of beverages from a fully tended bar.

They also offer complimentary Wi-Fi, TVs and mobile charging points.

Prices start at £38 for ages 12 and over, £20 for 2 to 11 year olds and free for infants under 2 and can be booked on the airport website for up to three hours.

Tripadvisor rating: 4.5/5 (115 reviews)

Manchester Airport

Manchester Airport has a total of six lounges across three terminals. On average, a meal at the airport can cost around £10 to £20 or higher at some establishments.

Escape Lounge at Terminal 1

The lounge is located on the executive lounge level and is open daily from 4am to 8pm.

They serve freshly prepared seasonal hot and cold food as well as a selection of wines, beers and spirits (including fizz) and unlimited hot and soft drinks.

They also offer complimentary Wi-Fi and mobile charging points.

Prices start at £31.99 and free for infants aged 0 to 35 months and can be booked on the airport website for up to three hours.

Tripadvisor rating: 3/5 (1,088 reviews)

Escape Lounge at Terminal 2

The lounge is located on the mezzanine level and is open daily from 4am to 5pm.

They serve freshly prepared seasonal hot and cold food as well as a selection of wines, beers and spirits (including fizz) and unlimited hot and soft drinks.

They also offer complimentary Wi-Fi and mobile charging points.

Prices start at £36.99 and free for infants aged 0 to 35 months and can be booked on the airport website for up to three hours.

Tripadvisor rating: 3/5 (1,209 reviews)

Escape Lounge at Terminal 3

The lounge is located on the upper floor from the main concourse and is open daily from 4am to 8pm (and until 6pm on Saturdays).

They serve freshly prepared seasonal hot and cold food as well as a selection of wines, beers and spirits (including fizz) and unlimited hot and soft drinks.

They also offer complimentary Wi-Fi and mobile charging points.

Prices start at £32.99 and free for infants aged 0 to 35 months and can be booked on the airport website for up to three hours.

Tripadvisor rating: 3.5/5 (701 reviews)

The Escape Lounge at Manchester Airport terminal two

1903 Lounge at Terminal 2

The lounge is located on the upper level to the right of the Bridgewater Tap pub and is open daily from 4am to 8.30pm.

They serve a bespoke daily food menu as well as premium complimentary drinks, handpicked wines, champagne and craft beers and unlimited hot and soft drinks.

They also offer complimentary Wi-Fi, mobile charging points and unrivalled floor to ceiling runway views.

Prices start at £47.99 and can be booked on the airport website for up to three hours.

Tripadvisor rating: 4/5 (672 reviews)

Aspire Lounge at Terminal 1

The lounge is open daily from 4am to 8.30pm.

They serve a complimentary foods including hearty hot breakfasts, pastries, sweet treats and savoury nibbles, soups of the day and hot dishes served in a buffet style, as well as, a wide selection of complimentary wines, beers, spirits (maximum three drinks per guest) soft drinks, teas and coffees. They also have vegan vegetarian dishes available.

They also offer complimentary Wi-Fi, mobile charging points, runway views and a quiet zone.

Prices start at £43.99 per adult, £39.99 for senior (65+) and £29.99 per child ages 2 to 11 and free for under 2s and can be booked on the executive lounges website for up to three hours.

Tripadvisor rating: 3.5/5 (1,856 reviews)

Aspire Lounge at Terminal 2

The lounge is open daily from 4am to 8pm.

They serve a complimentary foods including hearty hot breakfasts, pastries, sweet treats and savoury nibbles, soups of the day and hot dishes served in a buffet style, as well as, a wide selection of complimentary wines, beers, spirits (maximum three drinks per guest) soft drinks, teas and coffees. They also have vegan vegetarian dishes available.

They also offer complimentary Wi-Fi and mobile charging points.

Prices start at £44.99 per adult, £40.99 for senior (65+) and £30.99 per child ages 2 to 11 and free for under 2s and can be booked on the executive lounges website for up to three hours.

Tripadvisor rating: 3/5 (724 reviews)

Birmingham Airport

Birmingham Airport has a total of 5 airport lounges. On average, a meal at the airport can cost around £10 to £15 for a basic meal like a sandwich or salad and higher for a sit-down meal at a restaurant.

Aspire Lounge (South)

The lounge is located in the South Departure Lounge next to Gate 1 and is open daily from 6am to 3pm from November to March and from 4.30am to 4pm from April to October.

They serve complimentary foods including hearty hot breakfasts, pastries, sweet treats and savoury nibbles with Halal options available, as well as, a wide selection of complimentary wines, beers, spirits (maximum three drinks per guest) soft drinks, teas and coffees.

They also offer complimentary Wi-Fi, mobile charging points, runway views and a quiet zone.

Prices start at £36.99 per adult and £21.49 per child ages 2 to 11 and can be booked on the airport website for up to three hours.

Tripadvisor rating: 2/5 (209 reviews)

Aspire Lounge

The lounge is located to the left of the World Duty Free store exit and is open daily from 4am to 8.30pm.

They serve a fantastic range of snacks and sweet treats, a breakfast menu until 11am, hot dishes such as pastas, curries and soups throughout the rest of the day including Halal options and a wide range of complimentary wines, beers and spirits (Maximum of three drinks per guest) along with soft drinks, coffee and teas.

They also offer complimentary Wi-Fi, mobile charging points, a quiet zone and runway views.

Prices start at £36.99 per adult and £21.49 per child ages 2 to 11 and can be booked on the airport website for up to three hours.

Tripadvisor rating: 2.5/5 (253 reviews)

Emirates Lounge

The lounge is located North Pier next to Gates 40-68 and is exclusive to Emirates First Class and Business Class Passengers or Skywards Gold Members.

They serve a selection of carefully prepared fresh food and have a full bar service as well as large plasma TVs, fully equipped Business Centres and showers.

They also offer a complimentary Chauffeur-drive within 70 miles of Birmingham Airport to Business Class passengers.

No1. Lounge

The lounge is located in the Departure Lounge and is open daily from 5am to 8pm from November to March and from 4.30am to 9pm from April to October.

They serve freshly prepared dishes in a buffet style, as well as, English sparkling wines, craft beers and premium spirits, soft drinks, teas and coffees.

They also offer complimentary Wi-Fi, mobile charging points, runway views and a sports lounge and bistro area.

Prices start at £34 per adult and £20 per child ages 2 to 11 and can be booked on the airport website for up to three hours.

Tripadvisor rating: 3/5 (312 reviews)

Clubrooms

The lounge is located in the departure pier close to Gate 54 and is open daily from 4.30am to 8pm from November to March and from 4.30am to 8.30pm from April to October.

They serve food and drinks via table service, as well as, award-winning wines, beers and premium spirits.

They also offer complimentary Wi-Fi, mobile charging points and runway views.

Prices start at £34 and can be booked on the airport website for up to three hours.

Tripadvisor rating: 4.5/5 (233 reviews)

Emirates Lounge, Birmingham Airport

Aberdeen International Airport

Aberdeen International Airport has 2 airport lounges. On average, a meal at the airport can cost around £8 to £20.

The Northern Lights Executive Lounge

The lounge is open Monday, Wednesday and Sunday from 4am to 6.30pm, Tuesday from 4am to 8.30pm and Saturday from 4am to 5.30pm.

They serve fresh locally-sourced food and drink prepared by the in-house chef.

Premium customers will also enjoy a complimentary priority security, a glass of fizz on arrival and a guaranteed window seat overlooking the stunning 1953m long runway.

They also offer complimentary Wi-Fi and mobile charging points.

Prices start at £25 for pre-booked adults, £35 for adult walk-ins, £18 for children ages 4 to 17 and free for under 3s and £47.50 for premium and can be booked on the airport website for up to three hours.

Tripadvisor rating: 3/5 (155 reviews)

British Airways Lounge

The lounge is located in the extension of the airport and is open exclusively to British Airways passengers with silver, gold and Club World tier levels.

Liverpool John Lennon Airport

Liverpool John Lennon Airport has one airport lounge. On average, a meal at the airport can cost around £10 to £15 for a basic meal.

Aspire VIP Airport Lounge

The lounge is located in the departure next to JD Sports and opposite Starbucks. It’s open Tuesday to Thursday from 4am to 8pm and Friday to Monday from 4am to 9pm.

They serve a vide variety of complimentary light bites, snacks and beverages.

They also offer complimentary Wi-Fi, mobile charging points and TVs.

Prices start at £41.99 per adult, £23.99 per child age 2 to 12 and free for under 2s and can be booked on the airport website for up to three hours.

Tripadvisor rating: 3.5/5 (179 reviews)

East Midlands Airport

East Midlands Airport has one airport lounge. On average, a meal at the airport can cost around £10 to £15 on average.

Escape Lounge

The lounge is located after the shopping area opposite Gate 17 and is open daily from 4am to 7pm (and until 8pm on Thursdays).

They serve freshly prepared seasonal hot and cold food as well as a selection of wines, beers and spirits (including fizz) and unlimited hot and soft drinks.

They also offer complimentary Wi-Fi and mobile charging points.

Prices start at £30.99 and free for infants aged 0 to 35 months and can be booked on the airport website for up to three hours.

Tripadvisor rating: 3/5 (53 reviews)

Leeds Bradford Airport

Leeds Bradford Airport has two lounges. On average, a meal at the airport can cost around £10 to £15 for a basic meal or higher at sit-down restaurants or more elaborate meals.

The Yorkshire Lounge

The lounge is located in the departure pier close to Gate 54 and is open daily from 4am to 5pm from November to March and from 4am to 8pm from April to October.

They serve a selection of complimentary hot and cold snacks in buffet-style and a selection of alcoholic beverages, soft drinks, freshly brewed coffee, and speciality teas.

They also offer complimentary Wi-Fi, mobile charging points and quiet, group and family zones and runway views.

Prices start at £40 per adult and £22 per child ages 3 to 11 and can be booked on the airport website for up to three hours.

Tripadvisor rating: 2.5/5 (666 reviews)

The 1432 Runway Club

The lounge is located on the first floor to the left of Gates 4 and 5 and is open daily from 4am to 5pm from November to March and from 4am to 8pm from April to October.

They serve complimentary light meals and snacks, a glass of bubble on arrival and an extensive array of premium complimentary beverages, including alcohol, soft drinks, and freshly brewed coffee.

They also offer complimentary Wi-Fi, mobile charging points and runway views with floor-to-ceiling windows running the length of the lounge.

Prices start at £49 and can be booked on the airport website for up to three hours.

Tripadvisor rating: 3/5 (123 reviews)

The 1432 Runway Club. Copyright: Leeds Bradford Airport

Belfast City Airport

Belfast City Airport has one airport lounge. On average, a meal at the airport can cost around £10 to £15 for a basic meal and between £15 to £25 for a sit-down restaurant meal.

Aspire Lounge

The lounge is located next to Gate 4 and is open Monday to Wednesday from 5am to 8pm, Thursday to Saturday from 5am to 8.30pm and Sunday from 5am to 6.30pm.

They serve complimentary food and drinks throughout the day.

They also offer complimentary Wi-Fi and mobile charging points.

Prices start at £40.99 per adult, £21.49 per child age 2 to 11 and free for under 2s and can be booked on the airport website for up to three hours.

Tripadvisor rating: 4.5/5 (14 reviews)

Belfast International Airport

Belfast International Airport has one airport lounge On average, a meal at the airport can cost around £10 to £20.

Causeway Lounge

The lounge is open daily from 5am to 8pm (and until 6pm on Saturday).

They serve a variety of treats and bites in the self-serve buffet as well as freshly grounded coffee, specialty tea, soft drinks and an alcoholic drink of choice from the complimentary bar.

They also offer complimentary Wi-Fi, mobile charging points and TV.

Prices start at £27.50 per adult, £15 for 2 to 16 years olds and free for under 2s and can be booked on the airport website for up to three hours.

Tripadvisor rating: 2.5/5 (108 reviews)

City of Derry Airport

City of Derry Airport has one airport lounge. On average, a meal at the airport can cost around £10 to £17.

Amelia Earhart Lounge

The lounge is open daily from 4am to 8pm.

The facilities include complimentary alcoholic drinks (2 per person), teand coffee, soft drinks, snacks, free internet access and Freeview TV.

Prices start at £15 per adult, £7.50 for 2 to 18 years olds and free for under 2s and can be booked on the airport website for up to three hours.

Teesside International Airport

Teesside International Airport has one airport lounge. On average, a meal at the airport can cost around £8 to £18.

The Rockcliffe Lounge

The lounge is open daily from 6am to 6pm.

They serve a varied breakfast menu, snacks and desserts, hot dishes such as soup of the day with a selection of breads; hot dishes served with chips; jacket potatoes with choice of fillings; hot pastries and a selection of sandwiches and salads.

They also offer soft drinks, bottles, beer on draft, wine and spirits, complimentary Wi-Fi and mobile charging points.

Prices start at £40 per adult, £15 per child and free for under 2s and can be booked on the airport website for up to three hours.

Glasgow Airport

Glasgow Airport has a total of four airport lounges. On average, a meal at the airport can cost around £10 to £20.

The Lomond Lounge

The lounge is open daily from 4.45am to 8.30pm (and until 6pm on Saturday).

They serve a selection of dishes including a variety of lighter bites, seasonal meat/cheese/vegan platters and newly added hot options as well as Lomond Lounge’s premium Loch Lomond Group Whiskies, Gins, Champagne and spirits (up to four alcoholic drinks per person) and unlimited soft drinks and refreshments.

They also offer complimentary Wi-Fi, mobile charging points, a business suite area with a large TV and panoramic views of the runway.

Prices start at £42 and can be booked on the airport website for up to three hours.

Tripadvisor rating: 4/5 (115 reviews)

UpperDeck Lounge

The lounge is open daily from 5am to 8.30pm.

They serve a selection of bacon rolls, cereal and pastries for breakfast, snacks and nibbles including sandwiches, soups, cheeses, crackers, crisps, biscuits, and nuts along with tea, coffee, soft drinks, and alcoholic drinks (maximum four alcoholic drinks per person).

They also offer complimentary Wi-Fi, mobile charging points, business facilities and stunning runway views.

Prices start at £32 per adult and £21 for children ages 4 to 17 and free for under 4s and can be booked on the airport website for up to three hours.

Tripadvisor rating: 3/5 (363 reviews)

British Airways Lounge

The lounge is located on the first floor on the Central Pier and is open exclusively to British Airways passengers with silver, gold and Club World tier levels.

Emirates Lounge

The lounge is located on the first floor next to the West Pier and is exclusive to Emirates First Class and Business Class Passengers or Skywards Gold Members.

Bristol Airport

Bristol Airport has one airport lounge. On average, a meal at the airport can cost around £8 to £20 or more.

Escape Lounge

The lounge is located in the Mezzanine Level at the Departure Lounge and is open daily from 3.30am to 7.30pm.

They serve a selection of wines, beers and spirits including fizz, as well as unlimited hot and soft drinks and freshly prepared hot and cold food including vegan options.

They also offer complimentary Wi-Fi and mobile charging points.

Prices start at £29.99 and can be booked on the airport website for up to three hours.

Tripadvisor rating: 3/5 (126 reviews)

Inverness Airport

Inverness Airport has one airport lounge. On average, a meal at the airport can cost around £8 to £15.

Aspire Lounge

The lounge is open from 5am to 5pm on Monday and Wednesday, 5am to 3.30pm on Tuesday, 5am to 3pm on Saturday and Sunday and 5am to 6pm on Thursday and Friday.

They offer freshly prepared complimentary food and drink, including beers, wines and spirits, as well as, unlimited Wi-Fi and amazing runway views and charging facilities.

Prices start at £28.49 per adult, £25.99 per senior (65+), £23.99 per child ages 2 to 11 and free for under 2s and can be booked on the executive lounge website for up to three hours.

Tripadvisor rating: 4/5 (41 reviews)

Norwich Airport

Norwich Airport has one airport lounge. On average, a meal at the airport can cost around £10 to £15 for a basic meal and £15 to 25 for a more substantial meal.

Executive Lounge

The lounge is located on the Ground Floor next to Gate 1 and is open daily from 4am to 6pm.

They offer a selection of light snacks, a breakfast selection, a selection of cheeses, soups, cake and tray bake selections plus a variety of bar snacks from 10am, unlimited tea, coffee and soft drinks as well as wines and spirits (maximum two alcoholic beverages per person).

They also have unlimited Wi-Fi.

Prices start at £27.50 and can be booked on the airport website for up to three hours.

Southampton Airport

Southampton Airport has one airport lounge. On average, a meal at the airport can cost around £8 to £20.

Spitfire Lounge

The lounge is open Monday to Friday from 5am to 7.30pm, Saturday from 5am to 5pm and Sunday from 5am to 8.30pm.

They offer complimentary Breakfast and All Day menus with a hot beverage, refreshing soft drink, chilled glass of wine or beer.

They also have unlimited Wi-Fi and TVs.

Prices start at £23 per adult, £15 for under 16s ad free for under 3s and can be booked on the airport website.

Tripadvisor rating: 3.5/5 (12 reviews)

The Spit Fire Lounge at Southampton Airport. Copyright: The Spit Fire Lounge via Google

Exeter Airport

Exeter Airport has one airport Lounge. On average, a meal at the airport can cost around £10 to £16.

The Executive Lounge

The lounge is located next to the upstairs bar and is open daily from 4am to 6pm.

They offer complimentary food and drinks including up to two alcoholic drinks per adult as well as unlimited Wi-Fi and TVs.

Prices start at £27.50 and can be booked on the airport website.

Tripadvisor rating: 4/5 (31 reviews)

Edinburgh Airport

Edinburgh Airport has a total of four airport lounges. On average, a meal at the airport can cost around £10 to £25 or more.

Plaza Premium Lounge

The lounge is open daily from 4am to 10pm.

They offer complimentary food and drinks at the Edinburgh Gin signature bar as well as unlimited Wi-Fi and amazing runway views.

Prices start at £40 per adult and £24.50 per child ages 2 to 11 for 2- hour lounge stay with complimentary food and drinks, and £44 per adult and £30.80 per child ages 2 to 11 for premium for 3- hour lounge stay with complimentary food and drinks and can be booked on the airport website.

Tripadvisor rating: 3.5/5 (183 reviews)

Aspire Lounge by Gate 4

The lounge is open daily from 4.30am to 8pm (and until 7pm on Saturday).

They offer freshly prepared complimentary food and drinks as well as unlimited Wi-Fi and amazing runway views, personal TVs, reading materials and more.

Prices start at £41.99 per adult and £23.99 per child ages 2 to 11 and drinks and can be booked on the airport website.

Tripadvisor rating: 4/5 (833 reviews)

Aspire Lounge by Gate 16

The lounge is open daily from 4.30am to 8pm.

They offer freshly prepared complimentary food and drinks as well as unlimited Wi-Fi and amazing runway views, personal TVs, reading materials and more.

Prices start at £43.99 per adult and £29.90 per child ages 2 to 11 and drinks and can be booked on the airport website.

Tripadvisor rating: 4/5 (833 reviews)

British Airways Lounge

The lounge is located next to Gate 4 and is open exclusively to British Airways passengers with silver, gold and Club World tier levels.

Newcastle International Airport

Newcastle International Airport has two airport lounges. On average, a meal at the airport can cost around £10 to £15 for a basic meal and higher for more elaborate meals and sit-down dining options.

Airport Lounge at Newcastle International Airport. Copyright: Newcastle International Airport

Aspire Suite Lounge

The lounge is open from 4am to 8.30pm on Monday and Sunday, from 4am to 8pm Tuesday to Friday ad 4a to 6pm on Saturday up to March 31 and Monday to Saturday from 4am to 8.30pm and Sunday from 4am to 8pm from April 1 to October 31.

They serve a wide variety of deli plates and sweets at the self-service buffet as well as a welcome drink upon arrival, table service with a comprehensive menu, premium wines, spirits, beers and soft drinks, including complimentary sparkling wine.

They also offer complimentary Wi-Fi, fantastic views of the runway and mobile charging points.

Prices start at £59.99 per adult, £53.99 per senior (65+) and can be booked on the executive lounge website for up to three hours.

Tripadvisor rating: /5 ( reviews)

Aspire Lounge

The lounge is open daily from 4am to 8.30pm (and until 9pm on Sunday) from April to October and From 4am to 8 pm from Tuesday to Friday, 4am to 6pm on Saturday and 4am to 8.30pm on Monday and Sunday from November to March.

They serve a wide variety of complimentary hot food, snacks, soft drinks, alcoholic drinks and hot beverages.

They also offer complimentary Wi-Fi and mobile charging points.

Prices start at £43.99 per adult, £39.99 per senior (65+), £29.99 per child ages 2 to 11 and free for under 2s and can be booked on the executive lounge website for up to three hours.

Tripadvisor rating: 2.5/5 (186 reviews)

Humberside Airport

Humberside Airport has one airport lounge. On average, a meal at the airport can cost around £8 to £15.

Aspire Lounge

The lounge is open daily currently at a reduced opening time from 4am to 11am.

They serve tea, coffee, bacon buttys, porridge, soup, sandwiches and cream teas as well as complimentary beers, wines, spirits, soft drinks and snacks.

They also offer complimentary Wi-Fi, mobile charging points and TVs.

Prices start at £28.49 per adult, £25.99 per senior (65+), £23.99 per child ages 2 to 11 and free for under 2s and can be booked on the executive lounge website for up to three hours.

Cardiff Airport

Cardiff Airport has one airport lounge. On average, a meal at the airport can cost around £10 to £20.

51° Executive Lounge

The lounge is open daily from 3.30am to 6pm.

They have table service and offer hot food and a selection of locally produced snacks as well as a choice of speciality teas, freshly ground coffee, soft drinks, wines, beers and spirits, with 4 alcoholic beverages included in the cost of entry.

They also offer complimentary Wi-Fi, TVs, business facilities and mobile charging points.

Prices start at £32.99 and free for under 2s and can be booked on the airport website for up to three hours.

Tripadvisor rating: 3.5/5 (690 reviews)

UK airport lounge deals

Discounted airport lounge access

- At the moment of writing this article, getyourguide.co.uk is offering a discounted rate for the Plaza Premium Lounge at London Heathrow Airport (£33.49 for 3 hours and £54.96 for 6 hours at Terminal 4 (Gate 1) and (Gate 2), £36.32 for 3 hours at Terminal 2 and 5, £58.68 at Terminal 2 for 6 hours and £59.19 for 6 hours at Terminal 5), London Gatwick Airport (£33.49 for 3 hours and £54.94 for 6 hours) and Edinburgh Airport (£33.29 for 3 hours and £82.05 for 6 hours)

- Holiday Extras offer up to 60% discount on airport lounge bookings (e.g. Gatwick from £29 or Manchester from £24.99)

- If you travel regularly, you may benefit from a Priority Pass. A standard pass costs £44 with the current 35% discount on the priority pass website and lowers the price of airport lounges to £24 per visit. Alternatively, the Standard Plus currently has a 10% discount (£206) and includes 10 free airport lounge visits.

- If you travel more than twice a year through London Heathrow Airport, A DragonPass Membership from £68 can be handy purchase to access any of the airport lounges at the airport.

- No.1 Lounges offer a 10% discount for your first visit when you sign up to their newsletter.

Free airport lounge access

- American Express® Preferred Rewards Gold Credit Card offers four complimentary Priority Pass airport lounge visits per year. Additional visits are charged at a discounted rate. The account is free for the first year so you can take advantage of the perk and cancel the account before the year is over.

Free airport lounge access if your light is delayed

Some banks offer Smart Delay, i.e. they will send you free lounge passes if your flight is delayed by one hour or more.

- The Revolut app offers Smart Delay to Premium and Metal customers. At this moment in time you can get three months of premium for free by signing up to Revolut. Through Smart Delay you could receive one lounge pass for yourself and one for a travel companion with Premium and up to three passes with Metal.