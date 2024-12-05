Strong: David Ward leaves with the Yorkshire Southern Premier League in a good state.

​THE man at the helm of local cricket has stepped down.

David Ward has left his role as chairman of the Yorkshire Southern Premier League and head of its Senior Section to help his wife through an illness.

The YCSPL contains the bulk of Rotherham’s cricket clubs among a field of 134 teams.

Mr Ward’s departure was recorded at the league’s AGM.

Archive shot of David Ward (centre) with fellow league official Terry Bentham (left) and then South Yorkshire Cricket Development Manager Gareth Davis. Picture by Paul Drabble

He said: “My wife, Liz, is undergoing a course of treatment for a health condition that will be ongoing over the next two years plus.

"I have accordingly decided to stand down from my roles in order to be able to devote more time to supporting Liz and the family.”

The league thanked Mr Ward for his efforts and wished him well.

Vice chairman Roger Pugh said: “I know how much work David did for the league and how much he would be missed. His commitment will be properly recognised. Family must come first.”

Mr Ward will not be totally lost to local cricket. He is to continue on the Disciplinary Committee and will still be involved with the ECB.

He added: "I will still be around to watch a few games. The league is in good condition and it will be nice to introduce a few new faces to the different roles.”

They will include Mr Ward’s successor, Richard North, a much respected operator from Whiston Forge CC.

The chairman’s final report to the AGM noted that the tally of 134 teams for 2025 was spread across 63 clubs. A number of clubs were also showing interest for the 2026 season.

Umpire recruitment and retention remained a major issue and the YCSPL’s working group has been looking at how it can be improved..

"All clubs need to be committed to this process,” said Mr Ward.

The number of disciplinary reports reduced compared to 2023.

Thanks went to the disciplinary team for ensuring the ECB General Conduct Regulations had been applied consistently to all incidents reported by umpires and clubs.