Gallery: It's been snowing in Rotherham and here are the photos to prove it

Bus routes were affected, such as First’s 115 service not calling at East Herringthorpe, and Maltby’s X1 and X10 diverted to go by main roads only getting to and from Quilter Road.

Schools and colleges closed early, while Rotherham Rugby Club announced that its clubhouse would not open tonight as vehicles were already struggling to get up the drive by 1pm.

Bin collections were also disrupted because of the condition of the roads, and Rotherham Council closed its waste recycling centres for the day.

Gritters have been out – the overnight coverage of 388 miles of the borough’s busiest roads takes three hours using the ten vehicles.

Street grit bins have been topped up where necessary, the council says.

Our photographer Kerrie Beddows has been out and about to capture snowy scenes around the borough. Please enjoy the photos below from the comfort of somewhere warm.

Find RMBC’s latest information at https://rotherham.gov.uk/weather-updates and visit https://www.travelsouthyorkshire.com/en-gb/newsupdates/Disruptions to keep up to date with bus disruption if you are planning a wintry adventure.