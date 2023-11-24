.

The new policy will set out how the authority will agree to install new low speed limit areas in future.

RMBC says 20mph zones supported by physical traffic calming have reduced accidents by 40 to 60 per cent.

Leader Cllr Chris Read said: “When you travel around the borough at the moment we’re inconsistent about which residential roads are 20mph and which are 30mph limits.

“That’s because of the way we’ve taken requests for them in the past.

“So over time we want to be more transparent about the council’s approach so that drivers know what to expect, and also clear that where there is significant local objection then we’re not trying to force them onto any particular area.

“We’d really welcome feedback about whether our proposals are getting the balance right before we adopt the new policy.”