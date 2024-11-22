Nav Mansouri is held aloft after beating Sam Sheedy in his English Super Welterweight title fight in 2015

​YOU’D think boxing was a tough enough sport to begin with.

But Rotherham's former English Super Welterweight champion Nav Mansouri has decided to branch out into the painful world of bare-knuckle brawling.

Now aged 35, and with 28 professional fights under his belt, the father of two has signed up with the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, a promotional company based in Philadelphia, USA.

A part owner in that organisation is MMA legend Conor McGregor – he and Mansouri are friendly and have trained together in Spain.

Nav Mansouri with Conor McGregor

The former Clifton School and Thomas Rotherham College pupil, who grew up in East Dene and Kimberworth Park, lives in Marbella with his Lithuanian wife Karolina and their sons Leon and Heidar.

He competed earlier this year but has not been particularly active in regular boxing.

"I am changing the scene. My plan is to box again but for the time being I am focused on BKFC," he told the Advertiser.

"I have signed up, got a manager, and hopefully getting a date soon for the first fight some time in the New Year.

"Maybe the levels and boxing brain involved in BKFC are not great-great but they (potential opponents) are rough and tough and include MMA fighters and I think I have got a good chance.

"It is the same rules as boxing, only without gloves.

"Yes, you can get hurt more, that is the thing. I went to a show and the kid threw a few jabs, I didn't think it was much, and the other guy's eyes were all bust up and bleeding. That didn't put me off at all!"

The 11 stone fighter said he will still be on the lookout for traditional bouts – he's long held the desire to fight at the Magna Centre.

He last competed there 11 years ago.

"There might be some opportunities, but things seem to be getting held up by the British Board of Boxing Control," said the full time personal trainer.

"I can fight over here but not in the UK, at the moment.

"My focus will be on BKFC though, if you take that route first you never know anything can happen. If I do really well I might get a world title offer.

"I have trained with Connor McGregor, we have had a good chat, and I gave him some ideas for BKFC. He's fun. "I am actively training and will be ready for anything.”​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​