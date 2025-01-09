Support the revival of Rotherham United song for a great cause

iN TUNE: Ready for the re-recording of Millermen at Millmoor ex-player and hospice ambassador John Breckin (front left) who came up with the idea, with musician Lee McMahon (front right) and (from left) Stuart Bailey and Mason Booth, Millmoor owner Ken Booth Jnr, supporter Carl Luckock, hospice community fundraising officer Jamie Dunworth and organiser Kev Johnson.

PEOPLE are being asked to add their voices to the re-make of a fondly remembered Rotherham United song for a great cause this weekend.

Millermen, penned and released on vinyl back in 1980, is being given a fresh lease of life to raise money for Rotherham Hospice.

A special recording of the song is taking place at the club’s old home at Millmoor on Saturday afternoon at which members of the 1980/81 Third Division championship winning side will be present.

The recording takes place after the Millers’ match against Bolton Wanderers at AESSEAL New York Stadium, which has a lunchtime kick-off.

Ready to record: (from left) Kev Johnson, Lee McMahon and John Breckin.

People will be asked to give a £20 donation to the hospice, for which they get the chance to rub shoulders with the stars of yesteryear, join the sing-along session and get their own red vinyl limited edition pressing of the record.

The 12in EP will have the original version, written by the late Danny Cannon, on the flip side.

The project has been driven by veteran fund-raiser Kev Johnson, singer Lee McMahon and club ambassador and 1980/81 squad member John Breckin.

"John has got 12 members of the old side to come along,” said supporter Carl Luckock.

"They’re going to the Bolton game and then making their way to Millmoor for the sing-song and it would be brilliant if as many people as possible could join us.

"A film crew will be there to make a video and the recording crew that is producing the record.

"The players will be there from about 2.30pm and the floodlights will be on if it gets a bit dusky.”

The re-recording has the blessing of the family of Danny Cannon while the Booth family, who own Millmoor, have given permission to record there. Sponsors have agreed to cover the cost of the project and it is hoped it can eventually raise up to £20,000.

Among the old Millers favourites expected to be present are Tony Towner, Gerry Forrest, Ronnie Moore, John Seasman, Mark Rhodes and John Green.

As well as on the day, donations can also be made via a Just Giving Page at https://www.justgiving.com/page/jamie-dunworth-1733313017198

The record is due for general release in the coming weeks.