​Students teach the opposition a tennis lesson

​AS the Sheffield and District Winter Tennis League returned from its Christmas break, the weather once again took its toll on the fixtures.

But three Moorgate teams managed to get matches played, starting with Moorgate A, who the better of Chesterfield A in Division 1.

Moorgate were bolstered by the inclusion of three returning students, Emily Busby, Megan West and Jacob Porter, who teamed up with Adam Butcher.

Emily and Megan blew the opposition away for the loss of just one game, while Adam and Jacob eventually came out on top in a championship tie break.

Adam and Emily then wrapped up the overall victory, this time dropping just two games, and despite a loss for Jacob and Megan the team won 3-1 and hope this result will kick start their season.

In Division 3, Moorgate B were defending top spot as they travelled to face a stronger than usual Graves A team.

Debbie Johnson and Kerry Wishart were made to fight for a straight sets win while David Evans and Todd Sweeney were taken all the way to a championship tie break before also coming out on top.

David and Kerry recovered from a first set defeat to take a win on a championship tie break and an easy straight sets win for Todd and Debbie rounded off a 4-0 victory against a major rival.

Moorgate E travelled to face a strong Doncaster team in Division 7 and the team of Paul Wilman, Ben Mallinder, Georgia Muffett and Catherine Broomhead battled hard in a 4-0 loss. The highlight was an unexpected first set win for Ben and Georgia against Doncaster’s first pair.