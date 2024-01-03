Storm Henk brings travel disruption at Rotherham Central railway station

STORM Henk brought more flooding woes to Rotherham – with the borough’s main railway station seeing serious disruption.

Rotherham Central

Services running through Rotherham Central were cancelled, with train company Northern saying this was expected to continue until 11am today (Wednesday).

A spokesperson said: “Network rail are on site and monitoring the flood levels.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Rotherham Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Train services are unable to run between Meadowhall and Rotherham in both directions. Services will divert to avoid calling at Rotherham.

“Passengers are advised to please travel on road transport between Rotherham and Meadowhall

road replacement transport.”

A minibus shuttle service has been operating between the two stations since 5.30am.

Stagecoach said Tram-Train tickets would be accepted on first and Stagecoach buses between Sheffield, Meadowhall, Rotherham and Parkgate.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The storm led to the Environment Agency issuing two flood warnings for Rotherham.

A Rotherham Council spokesperson said: “There are flood alerts for the Lower River Rother and Middle River Don catchment.

“Due to the flooding, Church Lane, Dinnington is currently closed.

“Council teams were deployed on Monday night were out overnight on Tuesday evening dealing with surface water flooding, delivering sandbags and deploying pumps where necessary.”