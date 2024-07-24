South Yorkshire Charity Mentors chief executive Martin Singer | NW

A charity that was set up to help support South Yorkshire's incredible volunteers is celebrating a major milestone and urging more people to get involved.

South Yorkshire Charity Mentors was created to help charities and community groups with free mentoring from business bosses.

It began in 2021 in response to the crisis many smaller charities face including many which struggle to keep going in tough economic times. In a bid to help individuals and groups help themselves, the charity offers free peer support which allows volunteers grow their skills to boost their own organisations.

Every voluntary sector leader who has worked with one of the charity mentors has said the service helped them solve a problem, grow in confidence and made their organisations stronger.

After a two-year pilot project, the charity is already working with 45 mentors from across South Yorkshire but is constantly looking for more people wanting to get involved.

It delivered more than £66,000 worth of free mentoring support to voluntary sector leaders in the region last year and continues to grow.

Chief executive Martin Singer said: "Our mission is to support South Yorkshire's voluntary section charities and their leaders by matching them with amazing mentors to help them grow and develop. It all leads to a stronger voluntary sector across the region."Volunteers and charities are vital to many communities but funding has become increasingly challenged. Working together brings great results and what we want to do is encourage and grow that participation.

"We are absolutely delighted with the progress we have made, The impact we are having in such a short amount of time has exceeded our expectations. We are dealing with more mentors and voluntary sector leaders and that is a really good reflection on our area."

All of the mentors give their time freely. They come from a wide range of leadership roles and sectors including manufacturing, construction, health care, legal services, IT, sales, the voluntary sector and education.