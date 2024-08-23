Rotherham sludge metallers get even heavier with new album
The Rotherham trio will launch hard-hitting Drowning Glory on the world on September 27.
The band has made an impact on the metal scene since their first album Noose Almighty and EP Flatcap Bastard Features were released a few years ago.
Vocalist/guitarist Jon Rhodes said: “It feels like a relief to be getting Drowning Glory out in to the world. This album finally puts to bed a lot of the grief and trauma that has hung over this band since its inception. The fact we’ve done it with the best songs we’ve ever written is the icing on the cake.”In the nearly three years since the release of Noose Almighty Swamp Coffin have gone from strength to strength, performing their downtuned sludge misery across the country, winning praise from both metal fans and music makers.Drowning Glory is released via APF Records.Find out more at https://www.facebook.com/swampcoffinband.
