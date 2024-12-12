Rotherham residents given top tips about recycling at Christmas

Residents in Barnsley, Doncaster and Rotherham are being encouraged to recycle as much as possible and look at ways to reduce waste.

Experts at the award-winning BDR Biffa Waste Treatment Facility at Manvers, have put together some handy tips we can all follow to help protect the environment and make sure there is room in your recycling bins over the holiday.

Rebecca Wilson, from the Community Education Liaison Team based at Manvers, said: “Over the festive period we know that lots of extra waste goes into people’s recycling bins. That means some households run out of space in their bins.

“We’ve put together some simple actions everyone can take to help ease the pressure on capacity. Just by squashing cans and plastic bottles, or folding cardboard you can make a difference to the amount of material that can be recycled.”

Keep spent batteries out of household waste bins

Top tips

Get the most out of your recycling bin:

• Check your collection dates as there may be changes due to the Christmas and New Year bank holidays• Rinse out any plastic bottles, tins and cans and squash them to save space in your recycling bin.

• Break down and flatten boxes but avoid wedging them in your bin to ensure proper emptying. • Ensure items are separated before placing in your bin.

Avoid recycling contamination:Too much of the wrong items in our bins can cause whole loads of recycling to be rejected.

Make sure to keep these things out of your bins at home:

• Batteries and electricals, including Christmas lights (500 tonnes of Christmas lights are thrown away every year in the UK!) If not correctly recycled, they can cause fires in our bins. Please recycle batteries responsibly by either using battery collection points in shops and supermarkets or using your council’s local household waste collection centre.

• Remove any tape off cardboard boxes before adding them to recycling bins.

• Make sure any glittery, ribboned or embellished Christmas cards are kept out of the recycling bin (one billion Christmas cards are thrown away every year!)

• Food contaminated items such as foil trays and take away containers need to be kept out of recycling bins. Unsure about an item?Check your local council’s guidelines or visit Recycle Now for their easy-to-use recycling checker tool.

Reduce waste this Christmas: Recycling is great, but it is also important that we try and reduce waste too.

• A shocking 4.2 million Christmas dinners are wasted every year. Keep food waste to a minimum by planning ahead, storing food correctly and using up any leftovers. Visit Love Food Hate Waste for tips and recipes.

• A quarter of Christmas jumpers are thrown away after only being worn once. Consider reusing, buying second-hand, or upcycling your jumper. Or why not organise a swap with friends or family!

• 227,000 miles of wrapping paper is used in the UK every year. That’s enough to stretch all the way to the moon! Opt for gift wrap that can be reused or recycled such as gift bags or parcel paper.

The waste treatment facility at Manvers diverts 97 per cent of Barnsley, Doncaster, and Rotherham household waste from landfill. It processes around a quarter of a million tonnes of leftover waste a year from 345,000 homes across the area, turning it into useful products.