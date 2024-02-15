.

Youngsters from Meadow View Primary, Sitwell Juniors and Swinton Fitzwilliam Primary were at New York Stadium for the Harms of Hate event.

Sessions were delivered by Rotherham United Community Trust and Odd Arts on February 7 – with a guest appearance from Miller Bear.

They included a focus on threats posed online, as the pupils learned how hatred can cause great harm and how everyone can play a role in making society free from fear – and the importance of challenging people who think hate is acceptable.

Cllr Saghir Alam, Rotherham Council’s cabinet member for community safety, thanked the children for being such good ambassadors for their schools.