Rotherham care home celebrates success at the Great British Care Awards

Colleagues at Lonnen Grove care home in Rotherham, part of Exemplar Health Care, are celebrating a special achievement.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tammy Taylor has been named the winner of the Care Home Activity Organiser Award for the Yorkshire and Humber region at the prestigious Great British Care Awards.

Tammy stood out among hundreds of nominees for her innovative and personalised approach to activity planning, earning this highly competitive honour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Judges praised her creativity and commitment to supporting people to take part in meaningful activities, saying:

Tammy at Yorkshire and Humber GBCAs 2024

“Tammy is a breath of professional fresh air. She is compassionate and caring, and a talented people person. She has shaped a role that is very new to her and given it heart and soul whilst ensuring it is based on evidence-based good practice. She should be extremely proud of her achievements.”

Tammy’s passion for creating impactful activities, from sensory experiences to themed events like Lonnen Grove’s very own ‘Disneyland’, has been transformative for the care home.

Home Manager, Natalie Robinson, noted in her nomination for Tammy:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Tammy is always smiling, happy and positive! Her can-do attitude has inspired the team to follow her lead in proactive activity planning and research. She has truly made a difference in the lives of everyone we support.”

Reacting to the award, Tammy Taylor, Activities Co-ordinator at Lonnen Grove, said:

“I’m so honoured to receive this award. It’s a reflection of the amazingly supportive team here at Lonnen Grove. Together, we’re committed to making every day meaningful for the people we support.”

Lonnen Grove, which supports adults with learning disabilities, is also celebrating another success.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Health Care Assistant, Emily Day, was highly commended in ‘The Care Home Newcomer Award’ category, with the judges noting:

“Emily consistently puts the care of others first, bringing energy and dedication to every task. Her kind, thoughtful approach ensures that each person receives the attention, support and respect they truly deserve.”

The Great British Care Awards are one of the most prestigious accolades in the sector, celebrating outstanding contributions from care professionals across the UK.

This year, Exemplar Health Care had an impressive 57 colleagues from five regions selected as finalists, with 25 nominees from Yorkshire and Humber alone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The awards ceremony highlighted the dedication and excellence of hundreds of care professionals, with Tammy’s win and Emily’s commendation further cementing Lonnen Grove’s reputation for delivering exceptional care.