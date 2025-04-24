Rivals in big play-off
A place in the top flight of the Northern Counties East League will be on the line in the Division One play-off final at the Recreation Ground at Wombwell (3pm).
Both came through their play-off semi-finals to set up the decider with the Wellers edging past Ilkley Town 2-1 and Dearne winning 1-0 at AFC Wakefield in front of nearly 1,000 spectators courtesy of Jamie Austin’s late winner.
Although Wombwell finished ten points ahead of Dearne in the regular season, they know the threat they pose.
Skipper Jack Dando said: “Dearne are a very good side that work hard and have quality all the way through the team. It’s going to be a very tough game.”
Admission is £5 (adults), £3 (concessions) and free for U16s.