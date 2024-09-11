.

ROTHERHAM Council has recommissioned its support services for survivors of child sexual exploitation following a review.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

RMBC’s post-CSE service – established in 2016 – has been assisting those affected to recover from trauma and rebuild their lives.

Three local voluntary sector organisations – Rotherham Rise, Grow and Rotherham Abuse Counselling Service (Rothacs) – were initially awarded contracts after an open tender process.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The contracts were renewed for a three-year term in 2020, with the to extend for a further two years.

The services – budgeted at £33,000 for Grow, £45,000 for Rothacs and £78,000 for Rise are now set to be extended until December 2025.

This reflects the “steady” demand for services, as well as increasing operational costs, the council says.

Feedback from service users has been overwhelmingly positive, with 84 per cent noting an improvement in the effects of their trauma.

The recommissioning process involved consultation with stakeholders, including the National Crime Agency, to ensure that the services will address the needs of survivors.