Post-CSE support from Rotherham Council is renewed

By Danielle Andrews
Published 11th Sep 2024, 13:49 BST
Updated 18th Sep 2024, 09:43 BST
ROTHERHAM Council has recommissioned its support services for survivors of child sexual exploitation following a review.

RMBC’s post-CSE service – established in 2016 – has been assisting those affected to recover from trauma and rebuild their lives.

Three local voluntary sector organisations – Rotherham Rise, Grow and Rotherham Abuse Counselling Service (Rothacs) – were initially awarded contracts after an open tender process.

The contracts were renewed for a three-year term in 2020, with the to extend for a further two years.

The services – budgeted at £33,000 for Grow, £45,000 for Rothacs and £78,000 for Rise are now set to be extended until December 2025.

This reflects the “steady” demand for services, as well as increasing operational costs, the council says.

Feedback from service users has been overwhelmingly positive, with 84 per cent noting an improvement in the effects of their trauma.

The recommissioning process involved consultation with stakeholders, including the National Crime Agency, to ensure that the services will address the needs of survivors.

