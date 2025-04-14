Women against pit closures activist Anne Scargill dies

Enduring legacy: Anne Scargill (left) pictured with fellow activist Betty Cook and Stephen Hamilton, who had Cadeby Main colliery connections

ANNE Scargill, who became a leading activist during the year-long miners’ strike, has died.

When the strike started in 1984, she was the wife of NUM President Arthur Scargill, but became a key figure in the dispute herself, helping to launch the movement to support both struggling families and the strikers.

More recently, the couple had separated.

It is understood she was aged 83 and had been living in a care home after developing dementia.

Mr Scargill became a notorious - and devisive - figure as the NUM launched a strike which spread from the National Coal Board’s plan to shut Cortonwood colliery in early 1984.

He was already a high-profile figure, but his wife Anne gained her own public persona, working to launch the women against pit closures movement, which became well known for its members’ tenacity.

Mr Scargill paid tribute to her achievements, alongside other women in the movement, when he spoke a year ago in a rally to mark the 40th anniversary of the year-long dispute.

The miner’s strike began with the National Coal Board decision to close Cortonwood colliery in 1984, quickly spreading to the wider region and then nationally.

As the months rolled by, and hardship increased, miners’ wives played an increasing role in keeping communities functioning, and families fed, as well as working hard on demonstrations supporting the miners’ case.

Mr Scargill recognised that, when he spoke at a rally to commemorate the start of the dispute, a year ago.

He name-checked Anne, alongside Marsha Marshall and Betty Cook, another figure who rose to local prominence, in that speech.

Anne and Betty wrote a book on their experiences called United by the Struggle.

Betty said: “I have lost someone who has featured so much in the last 41 years of my life, my friend Anne.

“We have done so much together in our fight for our mining communities.

“Arrested and locked up in the same cell, organised a picket line in India and narrowly missed being arrested for fighting for the cotton workers.

“What a woman she was, we will never see the likes of her again.

“I feel so alone when I go to different places where we normally would have been together.

“We travelled the world together and now you travel the heavenly skies,” she said.