Whitestone solar proposals fail three major tests - MP

CAMPAIGNERS trying to halt a huge solar-power project affecting Dearne communities have won support from an MP.

Rawmarsh and Conisbrough MP John Healey has responded to consultations from developers behind the Whitestone development to raise objections.

While Mr Healey states he is a supporter of green energy, he states that in his view, Whitestone fails three vital tests – to be proportionate, fair and safe.

He has said in a letter: “This is the wrong scale of scheme in the wrong place.

“Whitestone would cover almost 2,000 hectares of South Yorkshire countryside, entirely within the Green Belt, disrupting over 60 public rights of way and changing the character of historic villages such as Firsby, Clifton and Hooton Roberts.

“National policy is clear that large-scale solar must protect openness and landscape value yet Whitestone’s own assessment admits significant adverse effects that cannot be mitigated.

“The environmental and technical evidence is weak. Your own draft Environmental Statement shows incomplete flood risk and biodiversity assessments.

“Building energy infrastructure in flood zones and near sensitive habitats is not safe or sustainable.

Conisbrough: One of many communities affected by solar proposals

“I am also concerned about road safety. The A630 is already one of the most congested and accident-prone corridors in South Yorkshire,” he said, stating Whitestone’s traffic data was “too generic”.

He also said consultation work was “flawed”, stating “It has not been designed or conducted in a way that reflects the separate areas, communities and circumstances affected.”

Whitestone is made up of three areas, which Mr Healey said, were being treated as one – with a “prohibitive” fee of £750 for those seeking copies of technical documents.

Mr Healey has told developers he will set out those objections to the Planning Inspectorate should an application go ahead.

Rotherham MP Sarah Champion has already lodged concerns about the elements of the scheme which would affect communities within her constituency.

The scheme is on such a scale, and deemed to be of such importance to the country’s energy infrastructure, that a decision on planning permission will be made at Government level, rather than by local councils as would happen in normal circumstances.

A campaign group has already been established to fight the proposals from within communities.