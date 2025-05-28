Warning over devastating impact if Liberty steel jobs go

By Paul Whitehouse
Published 28th May 2025, 08:39 BST

ROTHERHAM’S Council leader has stepped into the Liberty steel crisis by asking the Government to consider a four-point wish list in an attempt to sidestep the devastating consequences of losing the industry.

Cllr Chris Read has written to Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds, to warn that uncertainty over Liberty Steel’s sites in Rotherham and Stockbridge puts a question mark over “the UK’s sovereign capability in producing high grade specialist steels”.

But he believes the cost of intervention could be cheaper than dealing with the potential collapse of the industry.

The future of the plants is currently subject to legal hearings, with a court asking the parties involved to try to facilitate a sale - and hopefully save the industry.

But he warns “this is clearly a high stakes situation which could move quickly at any point”.

His letter states: “These sites are among the last remaining facilities in the UK capable of delivery the advanced steel products essential for defence, aerospace, nuclear, and clean energy sectors.

“Closure would irreversibly damage our national industrial base at the time when domestic resilience and strategic supply chains have never been more important.”

Closure would signal the end of two centuries of steel production at Parkgate and Mr Read has asked the Government to adopt a series of measures to protect the industry.

Plan: Cllr Read has ideas which could help LibertyPlan: Cllr Read has ideas which could help Liberty
They involve intervening to “keep all strategic options open including the retetion of the sites in a ‘warm idle’ state; setting up a cross-departmental working group to explore future opportunities for the business; preparing immediate support for workers and communities, with rapid response funds and re-skilling resources; consider the national interest case for keeping the industry functioning, a path opened up under the Steel Industry (Special Measures) Act 2025, if necessary.

Mr Read spelled out the impact of potentially losing the industry, warning: “Closure of the site would not only be a body blow for our local economy, it would leave a geographical hole at the heart of our borough, potentially requiring massive public investment over the long term to bring it back into productive use.

“The cost of inaction from the Government now could well outweigh the cost of timely intervention to the public purse.

“We believe there is a window of opportunity to preserve the skills, infrastructure and capabilities embedded in Rotherham and Stockbridge.”

