Video: The three victorious Rotherham MPs' acceptance speeches from the general election count
and live on Freeview channel 276
Sarah Champion won the Rotherham constituency she has represented since a by-election 12 years ago, while John Healey was victorious in Rawmarsh & Conisbrough – a new seat formed mostly from his old Wentworth & Dearne seat.
Alexander Stafford, who in 2019 overturned more than a century of Labour dominance in Rother Valley, went from a majority of 6,318 to losing by 998.
Mr Richards, speaking to the Advertiser just after signing his first autograph (on a red rosette), said: “We are very happy to have taken back the seat…now the hard work begins.
“Alexander Stafford fought a really rigorous campaign. I completely understand that he’s worked incredibly hard.
“The people of Rother Valley deserve that, and I hope that’s what they will still get… and more.”
Mr Healey’s majority of 14,803 in 2017 plummeted to 2,165 two years later. He took the redrawn constituency now called Rawmarsh & Conisbrough with a 6,908 majority.
Mr Healey said: “We will work to bring people together, not to divide, and we will prove that politicians are not all the same.”
During her acceptance speech, Ms Champion held up Advertiser coverage of the Conservatives’ record local election results in 2021.
She said: “This is what motivated me. We are not having this in our town. I’m not taking your trust, that you have put in the Labour party, as a given.
“It’s something that we work for.”
ROTHERHAM
Ishtiaq Ahmad - independent - 547
David Atkinson - Yorkshire Party - 1,363
Adam Carter - Lib Dems - 2,824
Sarah Champion - Labour - 16,671 ELECTED
John Cronly - Reform - 11,181
Taukir Iqbal - Workers Party - 1,714
Tony Mabbott - Green - 2,632
ROTHER VALLEY
Tony Harrison - Reform - 7,679
Paul Martin - Green - 1,706
Jake Richards - Labour - 16,023 ELECTED
Alexander Stafford - Conservatives - 15,025
Colin Taylor - Lib Dems - 1,175
RAWMARSH & CONISBROUGH
Oliver Harvey - Conservatives - 4,496
John Healey - Labour - 16,612 ELECTED
Tom Hill - Green - 1,687
Paul Horton - Lib Dems - 1,137
Robert Watson - Workers Party - 268
Adam Wood - Reform - 9,704
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.