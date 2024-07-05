Video: The three victorious Rotherham MPs' acceptance speeches from the general election count

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

JAKE Richards recovered Rother Valley for Labour to help return all three Rotherham seats on the night the party swept to power with a landslide general election victory.

Sarah Champion won the Rotherham constituency she has represented since a by-election 12 years ago, while John Healey was victorious in Rawmarsh & Conisbrough – a new seat formed mostly from his old Wentworth & Dearne seat.

Alexander Stafford, who in 2019 overturned more than a century of Labour dominance in Rother Valley, went from a majority of 6,318 to losing by 998.

Mr Richards, speaking to the Advertiser just after signing his first autograph (on a red rosette), said: “We are very happy to have taken back the seat…now the hard work begins.

Labour celebrations

“Alexander Stafford fought a really rigorous campaign. I completely understand that he’s worked incredibly hard.

“The people of Rother Valley deserve that, and I hope that’s what they will still get… and more.”

Mr Healey’s majority of 14,803 in 2017 plummeted to 2,165 two years later. He took the redrawn constituency now called Rawmarsh & Conisbrough with a 6,908 majority.

Mr Healey said: “We will work to bring people together, not to divide, and we will prove that politicians are not all the same.”

During her acceptance speech, Ms Champion held up Advertiser coverage of the Conservatives’ record local election results in 2021.

She said: “This is what motivated me. We are not having this in our town. I’m not taking your trust, that you have put in the Labour party, as a given.

“It’s something that we work for.”

ROTHERHAM

Ishtiaq Ahmad - independent - 547

David Atkinson - Yorkshire Party - 1,363

Adam Carter - Lib Dems - 2,824

Sarah Champion - Labour - 16,671 ELECTED

John Cronly - Reform - 11,181

Taukir Iqbal - Workers Party - 1,714

Tony Mabbott - Green - 2,632

ROTHER VALLEY

Tony Harrison - Reform - 7,679

Paul Martin - Green - 1,706

Jake Richards - Labour - 16,023 ELECTED

Alexander Stafford - Conservatives - 15,025

Colin Taylor - Lib Dems - 1,175

RAWMARSH & CONISBROUGH

Oliver Harvey - Conservatives - 4,496

John Healey - Labour - 16,612 ELECTED

Tom Hill - Green - 1,687

Paul Horton - Lib Dems - 1,137

Robert Watson - Workers Party - 268