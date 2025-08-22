Uncertainty to continue for Liberty workers as Government takes control

Uncertainty: Liberty's Rotherham plant

WORKERS at Liberty steel in Rotherham have been warned of continued uncertainty as the company was transferred to Government control following a winding up order.

Meanwhile, a union has called on the Government to run the operation a buyer cannot be found - effectively nationalising the company.

The company, part of Specialist Steels UK, shares a South Yorkshire workforce of around 1,500 with another plant at Stockbridge, which have the technology to produce metals for niche markets.

There had been long-term uncertainty over the future of both, with staff reporting little activity on site over a sustained period, before the company was put into administration in the High Court on August 21.

Its owners had asked for more time to complete a rescue deal, but that was rejected in a hearing which was told of its difficult financial position.

It means the Government is now taking responsibility for the company - and costs of maintaining the workforce - until a buyer can be found.

South Yorkshire Mayor, Oliver Coppard, responded by stating the news was “difficult, but offers the opportunity for clarity and a path forward.

“There is and will continue to be a period of uncertainty for workers at Liberty’s two sites in South Yorkshire.

“So I welcome the positive comments from the Secretary of State for Business in the wake of the court’s decision.

“I now want to see swift progress from Government to safeguard the unique steel making capabilities we have here in our region.

“I will be seeking a conversation with Ministers as a matter of urgency and will do everything I can to make sure that workers at Liberty Steel and the steel industry that is so integral to our identity, have the brightest future.”

The union Unite, which represents workers, has called upon the Government to provide long-term protection for staff.

General Secretary Sharon Graham said: “The Government must provide long-term guarantees that it will protect jobs but also the company itself which forms part of the UK’s critical infrastructure.

“The products that Liberty Steel produces are crucial for the success of the UK economy.

“If the right buyer cannot be found then the Government should be prepared to run the company itself and ensure it is ready to meet the challenges of the future.”