Supply teacher costs hiked by a quarter in just two years

Rising costs: Schools are spending more on supply teachers

ROTHERHAM’S council-run schools spent more than £1 million on agency and temporary teaching staff last year, a rise of more than a quarter in two years, as schools struggle to recruit and retain permanent teachers.

Primary schools accounted for most of the bill, with nearly £975,000 spent on supply staff last year, with £51,000 in secondary schools and £15,000 in special schools.

The figures come as national Sky News analysis found UK schools spent £1.4 billion on supply teachers in 2023/24.

Headteachers across the country have warned that schools are being “held over a barrel” by supply agencies, with daily costs up to £400.

Ian Hartwright, of school leaders’ union NAHT, said the figures reflected a national crisis in recruitment and retention, with schools struggling to keep up with growing workloads, high turnover, and pressure on staff wellbeing.

He said: “While we cannot comment specifically on the situation in Rotherham, many schools across the country are grappling with a severe teacher recruitment and retention crisis.”

Numbers of new entrants to teaching had fallen, he said.

“School leaders do everything they can to ensure they can still deliver the education pupils deserve while trying to mitigate the possible impact of increased workload on the wellbeing of dedicated staff who may already be working long hours.

“This may include taking on teaching themselves, increasing class sizes, and subjects being taught by non-specialists – but sometimes they have no choice but to turn to supply agencies.

“While it is positive that the Government has pledged to tackle the damaging recruitment and retention crisis, there remains much for it to do to restore teaching as an attractive and sustainable graduate career.

“Further above-inflation pay awards to restore real terms pay to 2010 levels by the end of this Parliament, more support for flexible working options and tangible action to tackle unsustainable workload, would all make a real difference.”

Niall Devlin, Rotherham Council’s Assistant Director for Education and Inclusion, said: “Each school is responsible for its own staffing decisions and budget management.

"While the Council offers advice to maintained schools on their budget, decisions on spend lies with the individual school. School spending, agency usage, and recruitment challenges vary from school to school. Schools retain and manage their own staffing data.”