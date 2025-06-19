Success in campaign to protect child victims

ROTHERHAM MP Sarah Champion has made a breakthrough in work to assist victims of child criminal exploitation, after years of campaigning.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It should help prevent child victims from being mistakenly prosecuted in future.

Until now, there has been no legal definition of what CCE is - opening up the potential for victims to be mis-identified as offenders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is a history of cases where victims have only been revealed as CCE victims when they have been in the process of being prosecuted for their ‘crimes’, when in fact they were being exploited.

She has now tabled an amendment to the Crime and Policing Bill, which is going through Parliament - which has been accepted.

Ms Champion tabled a series of amendments to the Bill, including new clauses to create a legal definition of CCE, as well as measures to protect children from prosecution.

The Crime and Policing Minister committed to statutory guidance that will include a definition of CCE.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Champion’s legal campaign has been supported by charities including Barnardo’s, ECPAT, NSPCC, The Salvation Army, The Children’s Society, Anti-Slavery International.

Amendment: Sarah Champion's suggestion has been accepted

She said: “It pains me that criminally exploited children are prosecuted, rather than protected.

“This is something I saw time and time again in Rotherham, with young, exploited girls, being called ‘child prostitutes’, rather than victims.

“This attitude only started to shift after we established a statutory definition for child sexual exploitation, as then agencies had to take the crime seriously. Definitions matter, and criminally exploited children now have the protections one provides.

“I am pleased that the Government has listened and acted. I hope this will mean less children end up in courtrooms.”