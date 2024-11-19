Struggling households could see council tax support change in future

Consultations: Council chiefs will then make decsions

ROTHERHAM residents who receive discounts on council tax bills under a generous local authority scheme could see that support change in future.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Meanwhile, Rotherham Council could also change the way in charges council tax on empty properties, following a recent legal change.

Pensioners would be unaffected by any changes, as they qualify for up to 100 per cent council tax support under a Government scheme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But for working-age residents, the can currently access discounts of up to 91.5 per cent from the council, which is more than in many parts of the country.

As pressures on council spending continue to bite, Rotherham is looking at whether that system needs to change and is consulting until January 10.

The council’s objective is to ensure households on the lowest incomes continue to benefit, though they acknowledge that has to be done against a backdrop of their own financial pressures.

The current scheme has been in place since 2020, with the council also offering temporary top-up payments to those who qualify for help. The future of that arrangement is also under review.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Council leader Chris Read said: “The Local Council Tax Support Scheme we’ve provided is a vital resource for many of our working-age residents, helping them through the cost-of-living crisis.

“We know that it provides more support than that offered in many other parts of the country, and from time to time we do need to review it to ensure that we’re best using the council’s limited funding to help those who need it the most, including in the provision of other Council services.

“The consultation is your opportunity to help shape the future of council tax support and ensure we strike the right balance.”

Options available include leaving the arrangements unchanged; adjusting the maximum discount, either up or down; looking at whether all working-age adults in the same household should be expected to contribute; increasing the level at which support is cut as household income rises.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council is also open to hearing residents’ ideas for how the system could be changed.

Currently, the scheme costs almost £16m a year to supporting working-age claimants, with more than £13m absorbed by the council and the rest by police, fire and rescue and parish councils, which all take smaller slices of council tax payments.

For those who own unfurnished homes, they pay double council tax after two years, but councils can now apply that charge after 12 months.

The same 100 per cent premium can be charged on furnished homes with no residents, such as second properties and the council may start charging double for empty homes after 12 months from April, with the same charge for empty but furnished properties imposed from April 2026, a year later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There would be exceptions, such as properties being actively marketed, annexes and properties undergoing major structural work.

To participate, see https://uat.rotherham.gov.uk/consultation-feedback/local-council-tax-support-scheme-summary-options.

The council say the feedback left by residents will help to influence the decisions they make on how to move forwards with any changes.