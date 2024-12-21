Spending boost for Rotherham as Government hands cash to deprived communities

Good news: Rotherham will see a cash boost next year

ROTHERHAM has been given a double funding bonus from the Government, which will improve its finances by £14m next year, with a slice of £6.7m being pumped into improving South Yorkshire’s roads.

Council leader Chris Read said the settlement was the best for 15 years, with the cash including £450,000 to support those facing homelessness.

The most deprived communities - which include Rotherham - will see the most benefits from the extra £3.8bn the Government is spending nationally.

Cllr Read said: "For the last 14 years, the Conservatives in Westminster went to war with local councils. Their cuts hit communities like ours hardest.

“Rotherham Council endured £200 million of cuts whilst Rishi Sunak boasted about handing that money to the likes of Tunbridge Wells. This week, under a Labour government, that stopped. We have waited for this for a long, long time.

"Only a few weeks ago, we were staring down the barrel of cuts of £10 million in our budget next year.

“But with a national funding announcement based on fairness we can face the coming year in a much stronger position.

“Broadly speaking, we are looking at a £14 million improvement in the council's finances. Simply put, because of the Labour government local services will be protected.

"Of course, the legacy of Conservative austerity will be with us for a long time yet.

“More councils are now requiring emergency bailouts from the government than ever before in history.

“There will be no quick fix, and we will continue to require sustained funding, year on year.

“We continue to face growing pressures locally, particularly in relation to Adult Social Care - which is the biggest single area of expenditure for the council.

“So we will still need to make some difficult decisions in 2025 to ensure that those services are sustained for all the people who need them into the future.

"But for the first time since I became Leader of the council, it feels like we can face up to those challenges with a government that wants us to succeed, not one trying to ensure that we fail."

The Council is currently consulting residents on their budget priorities, and people can take part online at www.rotherham.gov.uk/consultations.

Budget plans for the 2025/26 financial year will be published in February.