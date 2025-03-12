South Yorkshire in regional power-house agreement

Agreement: Oliver Coppard

SOUTH Yorkshire’s mayor has joined forces with two others under a ‘white rose’ agreement aimed at generating regional improvements.

Mayor Oliver Coppard will now work with the West Yorkshire and York and North Yorkshire Mayors, Tracy Brabin and David Skaith under an agreement signed at Selby Abbey.

The location borders all three counties.

Their joint focuses will be on achieving improved growth, creating jobs and thrusting Yorkshire to the front of the green industrial revolution, improving rail connectivity, making cross-border bus services better and improving community safety.

They will also work to promote the Yorkshire region, with the objective of attracting high profile cultural and sporting events.

In total, the three Mayors represent 4.5m people.

Mr Coppard said: “We’re more than lucky to be able to call God’s Own Country our home.

“Not just because of our past but because of our future. As the three Mayors who represent our region, we’re determined to build that future together.”