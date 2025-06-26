Site visit before decision on Little London housing plan

A SITE visit will take by councillors who will decide on whether new homes - described as a ‘back of a cigarette packet planning application’ - can be built on land campaigners want to see turned into a community garden. mean a £76,000 contribution instead.

The application would see eight derelict houses demolished on Churchill Avenue, with consent for 15 replacements.

A grassed area would be provided at the corner of Greenland Avenue and Churchill Avenue, with some of the homes accessed via a private drive.

The cigarette packet jibe was made in one objection.

One objector states: “I support Big Power for Little London in their campaign to turn the derelict land into a community garden. or similar,” with another stating “The number of dwellings proposed is too high and it will cause serious traffic and noise impact on very limited access and narrow public roads.”

A councillor who represents the area raised concerns, detailed in a planning report as: “Little London and the housing on Churchill Avenue have been a blot on the estate for many years.

“Whilst the potential for redeveloping the estate shows the potential for improving the estate and is loosely welcomed, we would like to see more of the estate redeveloped, which would have seen a larger improvement in housing and living conditions.

“There isn’t much confidence in the developer to deliver this project and most around Little London would see this as a delaying tactic.

Site visit: Councillors will then return to make a decision at the Town Hall

“I would like to be proved wrong on that assumption and would welcome the developer to outline a timeline for any works being carried out.”

The area was developed for housing to serve workers at the Royal Ordnance factory during WWII and was historically significant, they added.

Maltby Town Council agreed to the development, suggesting plans should include a play area or public space.

Big Power for Little London, an action group, had concerns that previous planning applications had not resulted in redevelopment.

Planning officers are recommending the application is accepted.

Conditions attached would include the developer paying £7,500 towards public transport and £56,000 towards secondary education, Maltby Academy.

The scheme could not support the usual 25 per cent of homes given over to ‘affordable’ use, but would mean a £76,000 contribution instead.

A decision is expected on July 3.