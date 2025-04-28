Shops and flats plan for Rotherham village

Retail therapy: New shops could emerge in Treeton

A NEW parade of shops could be created in Treeton, with the possibility of bringing a dentist, pharmacy and hairdressers’ business into the area.

The site, a quarter of a mile from the centre of the village, would accommodate five retail units, with flats above, if the scheme gains planning permission.

The proposal is for vacant land, adjacent to Arundel Street, which is described as being “a significant grassed area” in planning documents, with “an abundance of dwellings in close proximity to the site along with commercial properties such as the Treeton Miners’ Welfare adjacent to the site and Treeton Medical Centre further along Arundel Street.”

There are six existing commercial properties in the area of the proposed development, and all are occupied by businesses.

The application states there was a need “for further commercial development within the Treeton area which will vitalise the local economy.”

The application states the development would mean “The efficient use of a vacant piece of land”, which would be considered a ‘windfall’ in development terms.

It is also described as a sustainable location, close to bus stops and public transport routes, with off street parking available.

It also states: “The juxtaposition of neighbouring properties means that existing levels of residential amenity can be retained with no significant impact.”

The flats element of the development would be three bedroomed, to answer the developer’s belief that demand exists for family-sized flats in the area.

They would have private parking, in addition to spaces for visitors to the shops or businesses which would occupy the units.