Shadow of HS2 finally lifted from Mexborough and other communities

A CLOUD of uncertainty has been lifted from parts of Mexborough and other communities with a Government decision to release property in the area from legal restrictions imposed for HS2.

When the rail service was meant to have an eastern route to Leeds, the new line would have gone through parts of South Yorkshire, meaning the loss of some properties in its path - including a new housing estate in Mexborough. Now the Government has announced it is releasing properties along the majority of the route from ‘safeguarding’, meaning those restrictions will be lifted. In Mexborough the Shimmer Estate/Comelybank Drive, Don View, bottom of Doncaster Road, Pastures Court, Mallory Drive were all affected, with parts of Harlington, Barnburgh, Old Denaby, Ravenfield and Bramley also caught up in the development. Mexborough First councillors on Doncaster City Council had campaigned for the scrapping of the railway, which they described as a white elephant, and then the lifting of the safeguarding restrictions on that section of the route, known as Phase 2b, after the eastern route was changed in 2016. All Mexborough First councillors lost their seats as Reform dominated Doncaster’s local elections earlier this year, but the group still exists. Mexborough First Deputy Leader and former Cllr Sean Gibbons said: “We are delighted to finally hear this news and are relieved that a number of Mexborough residents can now finally draw a line under this nightmare and finally move on with their lives. “We are so so sorry for all of the lovely people and families who were sadly forced out of their family homes over the years over a folly project which should have been scrapped many many years ago. “Those in government who have supported HS2 over the years (including current serving MPs) should hang their heads in shame. “This important and much awaited milestone is following literally hundreds and hundreds of tireless hours campaigning by former Mexborough First councillors over many, many years opposing every aspect of the flawed and wasteful HS2 project. “All affected people and families should be fully compensated for the distress and upheaval caused by HS2 Ltd and backed by consecutive governments.”