Senior Rotherham politician resigns Labour in protest at welfare cuts

Resigned: Cllr David Sheppard

ROTHERHAM Council’s deputy leader David Sheppard has dramatically resigned from Labour in protest to the Government’s welfare reforms.

The decision by the lifelong Labour member marks the biggest political upheaval in the town in recent years and was described as “disappointing” by council leader Chris Read.

The move will be an embarrassment for Liz Kendall, Secretary of State for Work and Pensions, who is planning welfare reforms reportedly aimed at saving £5 billion.

Much of that is expected to come from restricting eligibility to Personal Independence Payments, which help disabled people cope with their needs.

Cllr Sheppard represents the Rawmarsh East ward and his political career has seen him climb to the position of deputy leader, under Cllr Chris Read, as well as holding a position in the ruling cabinet as member for social inclusion and neighbourhoods.

He has also been one of two Rotherham councillors to sit on the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority Board, working with Labour Mayor, Oliver Coppard.

He said his decision was taken “with a heavy heart”, though he will continue representing his ward as an independent councillor.

Cllr Sheppard, who lives in Parkgate, told the Advertiser: “Due to the recent announcement by the Labour government regarding welfare reform, I have taken the decision to leave the party which has been my home all my life.

“To me, it is unconscionable that when faced with the financial crisis left to us by the previous Tory government, the Labour Party has chosen to target people who need support the most.

“I have always held the belief that Government should do what it can to equalise the injustices within society.

“Sadly, this and other recent announcements have led me to conclude that this is currently not the case.

“I leave my role as Deputy Leader of Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council and cabinet member for Social Inclusion and Neighbourhoods with a heavy heart.

“The work that has been done here over the last decade has been incredibly transformative and I sincerely wish the current local Labour administration the very best in their continued efforts to make our borough a place where people want to live, work and enjoy life.

“I will continue to support this positive work.”

Rotherham Council’s Labour Group will elect a new deputy in the next few weeks, and arrangements will be made for new cabinet portfolios, which may be influenced by that appointment. In the meantime, those duties will be covered by the leader.

Cllr Read said: “Dave’s decision to leave the Labour party is deeply disappointing.

"He has been a hardworking Labour councillor for the last nine years and I have enjoyed working with him very much.

"I respect his choice of course – but I disagree with it.

"Our local Labour team will continue to work hard for the borough and I know that Dave will continue to support us on the local platform on which we were all elected.”

Cllr Sheppard spent six years living in Greece before returning to the UK in 2013, settling in Parkgate, which he describes as “a great community”.