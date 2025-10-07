Scheme to protect tenants from rogue landlords set to be decided this month

PRIVATE landlords in a Rotherham community previously covered by tough licensing restrictions could be spared formal restrictions in future – due to improvements in the area.

Rotherham Council’s ruling cabinet will decide later this month on whether to introduce a new Selective Licensing scheme – leaving private landlords obliged to sign up and meet stringent standards on the quality of the homes they rent out in many areas of town.

But responsible landlords will get big discounts on the cost of their licenses, leaving rogue operators to foot the biggest costs of operating the scheme.

A scheme which has operated for five years in some communities has been regarded as a success, with more than 2,300 properties inspected in that time with 8,000 hazards uncovered.

In 155 cases, homes were found to be unfit for habitation.

The licensing arrangement also led to more than 2,000 problems of anti-social behaviour and nuisance being addressed – with cannabis being grown in rented homes worth £40m also seized.

Under the new proposals – which would remain active until 2031 – landlords in the town centre, Eastwood, Boston Castle, Clifton, Masbrough, Kimberworth, Thurcroft, Dinnington, Brinsworth and Parkgate would be covered because those districts have been identified as having high levels of deprivation and poor property conditions.

Of those on the previous list, it is not proposed to include Maltby because of the improvements made in that district, described as “significant” by the council.

Protection: Selective licensing gives private tenants more rights

Cabinet member for housing at the council, Cllr Linda Beresford, said: “The simple truth is that in some parts of the borough, too many private tenants are living in unsafe and poorly maintained properties.

“Dangerous electrical connections, damaged walls and ceilings, even on one occasion a property with everything including the toilet in just one room – no-one should have to live like that.

“Poor housing has knock-on effects for people’s health and the state of the wider community.

“There are honourable exceptions, but too often landlords in these areas have been too slow to step up and meet their responsibilities.

“We’ve listened carefully to feedback from landlords and residents, particularly around concerns about most – both to landlords and the potential impact on tenants.

“So our plans include significant discounts for proven responsible landlords.

“The worst case scenario for tenants living in these properties, even if the full cost is passed on to them, is an increase in rents of less than £1 per week.

“The flip side of this is that the costs of the scheme will fall disproportionately on those who try to opt out of their legal responsibilities,” she said.

Some private landlords have previously argued that selective licensing was an additional financial burden on their businesses, which would ultimately disadvantage tenants.

Boundaries for the areas covered by the proposed arrangement have also been tweaked.

Cllr Beresford said: “In the end though we won’t resile from our obligations to tenants and communities who are left at the sharp end of poor housing.

“Ultimately this is about working together to create safer, healthier communities,” she said.