Rotherham's £20m neighbourhood scheme in fresh controversy

A NEIGHBOURHOOD investment scheme which will see £20 million plunged into Rotherham communities over the next decade has hit fresh controversy.

It has already emerged that - because of the way the Government calculated boundaries - some prosperous parts of town will qualify to have cash spent, while some deprived areas will miss out.

And Rotherham Council has now acted over a lack of public consultations in East Herringthorpe - one of the deprived neighbourhoods which falls within the Plan For Neighbourhoods’ boundaries.

The council say the community was not included in online consultations due to a “technical error” which has been corrected.

They have also responded to a request for face-to-face consultations to be arranged - as is happening at other locations - following a request from Cllr Michael Bennett-Sylvester, who represents the area.

In addition, council staff will be in East Herringthorpe to listen to residents’ views on how money might be spent in their area.

Meanwhile, it has also emerged that a consultation session is taking place at Harding Avenue in Rawmarsh - outside the zone where money will actually be spent.

Rotherham Council has defended that decision, with Cllr John Williams, cabinet member for transport, jobs and the local economy, stating: “Some of the key stakeholder groups don’t align with specific neighbourhoods or wards, therefore some of the venues are located outside the Plan For Neighbourhoods boundary.

Consultation: Cllr Bennett-Sylvester was unhappy with original plans

“However, this has no bearing on where the money is going to be spent.”

“Clearly the team cannot be everywhere, but in response to feedback, council staff will be in East Herringthorpe - one of the areas in the boundary - on Wednesday 6 August, from 11am to to 2pm, outside the One Stop Shop on Bradstone Road, to speak directly with residents.”

The council is working with Voluntary Action Rotherham on the consultations, with plans for how the first round of money, £2m, will be spent.

Cllr Bennett-Sylvester contacted the council’s new chief executive, John Edwards, to complain when the absence of consultation in East Herringthorpe, coupled to consultation in an area of Rawmarsh outside the scheme, became apparent.

He believes the improved consultation will help ensure East Herringthorpe’s community get the best possible results from the PFN arrangement.