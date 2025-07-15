Rotherham's new Reform councillor offered hand of co-operation

AS ROTHERHAM’S first Reform councillor finds his way around the workings of the town hall, he has been offered support from an unlikely source.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cllr Michael Bennett-Sylvester is one of Rotherham Council’s independent councillors and because single councillors cannot form a ‘group’, newly elected Tony Harrison falls into the same category.

Now Cllr Bennett-Sylvester has personally congratulated and offered the hand of co-operation, pointing out his own local background growing up in the Keppel ward Cllr Harrison represents, but also to “discuss some practical measures around the more important than politics aspect of our roles”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That comes even though he accepts he is “probably about as far away from your political beliefs as you can meet on the council”.

That partly revolves around the sensitivities of which councillors have seats on which committees on the authority.

For independents, or non-aligned councillors as they are formally known, that becomes more complex because any one could veto arrangements for others to sit on specific committees.

Cllr Bennett-Sylvester, who represents Dalton, East Herringthorpe and Thrybegh, has explained: “We need to have a discussion by the council meeting of September 10 on allocation of committee seats among the now 12 non-aligned councillors and it would be good to get an idea of your areas of interest for serving your ward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve managed to sort seats though discussion and if you are not aware, any one non-aligned councillor can block all seat allocations for all other non-aligned so the discussion does need to lead to a consensus.”

Non-aligned: Cllrs Michael Bennett-Sylvester and Jodie Ryalls are two of Rotherham Council's 12 members not in a 'group'

He also offers words of warning about the political mechanisms at work, raising the prospect that work by some councillors may face a ‘non co-operation’ approach from others on the authority.

That, he states, “unfortunately spills over from the political into the practical when it comes to serving our constituents”.

Cllr Bennett-Sylvester has served twice on Rotherham Council, holding his current seat in the last local elections.

He had been a community activist in the area for some time before that, but had an earlier stint as a councillor, when he served an area which took in a large part of what is now the Keppel ward.