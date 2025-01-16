ROTHERHAM MP's 'relief' as Home Office accepts recommendations for new CSE inquiries

MP: Sarah Champion

ROTHERHAM MP Sarah Champion has expressed her “relief” that the Government are to press ahead with her ideas for addressing child sexual exploitation.

However, she remains concerned about some elements of the Whitehall announcement, she said.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper has announced that Ms Champion’s recommendations, made after a period of turmoil with both the Conservatives and Elon Musk piling pressure on the Government, will be adopted.

Instead of one national inquiry which had been demanded, she suggested local inquiries, which would feed into a national response.

The Home Secretary announced four new local inquiries, which will then feed back at a national level.

Ms Champion said the inquiries needed sufficient powers to investigate, adding: “What previous inquiries said they lacked was the ability to compel witnesses.

“A big strand of what we need to do is make sure there have been no cover-ups and it is one if it is on a statutory footing that we can do that.

“I am delighted and relieved that the Government has adopted my recommendations for addressing child sexual exploitation.

“We can prevent child abuse. Victims and survivors have the solutions, but the legislative structures must be in place to implement them.

“We need properly resourced safeguarding and investigations that will confront abusers without fear or favour.

“We also need the trust of the public, and that means fully investigating past failures of those in authority and holding people to account.

“We cannot allow lingering suspicion to stand in the way of keeping children safe.

“I welcome the Government’s commitments today and the open, collaborative approach they have taken to my recommendations.

“I do remain concerned that, as initially announced, inquiries may lack statutory powers to compel witnesses, and this is a point I will be pushing with Ministers as plans develop.”

“I will of course be closely scrutinising them to ensure that they deliver on our responsibilities to children and, most crucially, to the victims and survivors of this abhorrent crime,” she said.

The Government has committed £10m funding towards the work.

The CSE scandal emerged in Rotherham, with an estimated 1,400 girls falling victim to grooming gangs.