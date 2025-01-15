Members of Rotherham Hospital Tenants Action Group and Sheffield and South Yorkshire 'Save Our NHS', gathered outside the Town Hall recently.

NHS staff living in on-site accommodation at Rotherham Hospital have asked the council to back their fight to withdraw an eviction notice, claiming they are in “limbo”.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Organiser Mick Suter, chair of the Sheffield Save Our NHS campaign group, says that 76 NHS staff living in three accommodation blocks at the hospital were served eviction notices by Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust in December.

The trust says that it will cost too much to bring the three blocks – Loxley Court, Derwent Court and Swale Court – “up to modern living standards”, and carry out repairs to “identified safety risks”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ahead of Wednesday’s full council meeting, a demonstration took place outside Rotherham Town Hall, where tenants called on Rotherham Council to back their campaign to keep the blocks open.

One resident, who did not wish to be named, has lived in the accommodation since 2007.

They told the local democracy reporting service of their concern upon learning of the evictions.

"[I was] really shocked, because we didn't know it was coming.

"It's daunting, having to start again," they added.

"I'm in limbo land."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the meeting, the tenant asked the council to consider buying the blocks from the NHS, or managing them, so that tenants could remain in their homes.

Councillor Sarah Allen, cabinet member for housing, told the meeting the blocks were not up for sale, and the council would be “unlikely” to purchase them if they were.

"We have been working very closely with the NHS to help identify alternative accommodation for the households affected by the change," added Cllr Allen.

Cllr Allen said the council had “successfully rehomed” some of the residents, and held housing advice sessions at the hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As we understand it, the NHS Trust is not considering selling these blocks, and will be using them in the future,” she added.

"If they were to become for sale, it's unlikely that the council would be in a position to acquire them, given their location and potential refurbishment costs."

A spokesperson for Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust said: “Residents of three of our accommodation blocks were informed in August 2024 that their tenancy agreements would end in January 2025 due to the unaffordable costs of addressing both the identified safety risks and of bringing the blocks up to modern living standards.

"The safety of our residents is of utmost importance to us and the decision taken is a reflection of this.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We understand and value the important role our colleagues have in providing vital healthcare services to Rotherham and we want to support and retain them in their roles.

“We have worked closely with residents to understand their individual needs and provide support to them in securing alternative housing.

“About two-thirds of the residents have found alternative accommodation and we are continuing to offer support to those that remain to ensure that they are also able to do so.”