ROTHERHAM’S borough councillors are set to grant themselves a five per cent pay increase.

Rotherham Town Hall

The basic allowance – currently £11,471 a year – and special responsibility payments will go up by the same amount.

The increases will be backdated to April 2023 – and the basic amount will go up in line with local government pay awards for council staff.

The recommendations – compiled by an independent remuneration panel – will go before the full council meeting at Rotherham Town Hall next Wednesday (29).