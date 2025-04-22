Rotherham accused of massive housing shortfall by developer
Builders Taylor Wimpey wants to put more than 200 new ‘affordable’ homes on fields off Priestley Avenue in Rawmarsh, in conjunction with Wakefield District Housing.
The site is currently ‘safeguarded’ under council policy, meaning it has been removed from the Green Belt, but not been earmarked for development at present.
However, documents submitted with the application arguing the council is failing to meet its obligations for providing new homes, with a target of 850 per year set in 2013.
That is due to expire in 2028, but it is argued that recalculating the figures on 2024 information, the target should be increased to 1,111, when the real figures are much lower, leaving a shortfall of 3,244 new homes.
A report states: “Historic rates of delivery show a long-term average of 579 dwellings per annum when measured over the last ten years.
“The six years average of supply from 2018 onwards is only 675 dwellings per annum.
“Both figures show delivery is significantly below the minimum annual requirement of 1,111.”
It goes on to suggest that recently performance in bringing new homes into use “calls into question” the capacity of sites where housebuilding is expected to be able to meet targets.
Councils should have a land available to meet housing needs for five years ahead, but it is argued in Rotherham, an accurate figure is only 3.4 years.
Releasing the site from its “safeguarded” status would “assist in meeting the current need for housing in Rotherham”, the application argues.
Under the proposals, 231 homes would go up on the site, all deemed affordable, with 25 per cent having two bedrooms, 70 per cent with three bedrooms and the remaining five per cent with four bedrooms.
If the site is developed, new footpaths and cycle routes would be created to link into existing footpaths and the site would be developed with some open areas and new planting.
Parking would be provided off road for one vehicle at two bedroomed homes, and two per plot for the others, giving a total of 462 spaces. Under planning rules, the minimum expected would be 404.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.